SF resolution seeks to ban city from hiring officers with a history of misconduct – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Law enforcement officers with a history of misconduct will no longer be hired in San Francisco under the terms of a non-binding resolution presented at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

If passed, the resolution would urge the San Francisco Civil Service Commission to prohibit city police and sheriff's departments from hiring officers with a history of serious misconduct.

Types of behavior that would disqualify a candidate from joining any force would include the use of excessive force, acts of racial and other discrimination, and being dishonest in reporting or investigating a crime or the misconduct of another officer.

"Now we have seen another black man murdered at the hands of the police in Minneapolis. This is something that has been going on for decades across the country," said supervisor Shamann Walton.

Walton said he was moved to present the resolution for the death of George Floyd, who was killed during an encounter with a group of Minneapolis police officers, one of whom, Derek Chauvin, has a long history of misconduct.

The murder resulted in the firing of four officers and the arrest of Chauvin and has sparked peaceful protests and riots nationwide.

"We are working hard to ensure that officers will be prosecuted and imprisoned when they kill unarmed black men, when they kill unarmed people of color," Walton said during a video conference press conference on Tuesday. "This resolution is one step in ensuring that we can keep our communities safe."

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said that while state law makes it nearly impossible for the public or even his office to discover officers' misconduct, the resolution is a "small but critical step,quot; to address the problem.

"In some cases, it may be impossible due to a lack of transparency, but in other cases it may not be," Boudin said, noting that the media often report serious cases of police misconduct.

"We cannot guarantee that we have all the information we need, but what we can do and what this resolution intends to do is guarantee to the San Franciscans that, as far as possible, we never hire people with backgrounds." of that kind of misconduct, ”Boudin said during the briefing.

The resolution also urges the commission to avoid hiring officers who left their previous departments amid misconduct investigations.

Boudin and Walton said there is much more work to be done to enact substantive police reform, noting that in order for the resolution to make sense, city voters should approve it as an amendment to the letter, something Walton is considering.

The president of the city's police union, Tony Montoya, said he was not consulted about the draft resolution and called it "false,quot;.

"It seems to me that they are asking for something that has already been done, which is not a good use of resources," Montoya said. “The amendments to the statutes are very expensive. I'm not saying there's no room for improvement or adaptation, but show me where it's broken so I can fix it. "

Montoya said the departments are examining possible new hires after signing a waiver that allows investigators to examine their backgrounds, including findings of misconduct when they were with other departments.

"Those are people I would not like to work with personally and, in fact, if those allegations were proven, sustained, our department would not hire them in the first place," he said.

