Seth Rogen told anyone to comment "All Lives Matter,quot; in his Instagram post

If you are not sure why "Black Lives Matter,quot; is appropriate and single thing to say, not "All Lives Matter,quot;, then please read this, and here is an excerpt from the Black Lives Matter mission statement:

We work vigorously for freedom and justice for blacks and, by extension, for all people.

We intentionally build and nurture a beloved community that is united through a beautiful struggle that is restorative, not exhausting.

We are unapologetic blacks in our positioning. In stating that Black Lives Matter, we need not qualify our position. Loving and wanting freedom and justice for ourselves is a prerequisite for wanting the same for others.