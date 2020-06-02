Seth Rogen says & # 39; F ** k You & # 39; to Instagram followers who support & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39;

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Knocked Up & # 39; He is not afraid of losing followers on social networks, as he encourages anyone offended by the movement & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; to stop following it.

Seth Rogen He has entered comments on his Instagram page objecting to his support of the Black Lives Matter movement's campaign to end state violence against African Americans.

The "Pregnant"Star shared her outrage at the death last week of a 46-year-old African American man. George Floyd, after a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, knelt on his neck for eight minutes, vocally supporting Black Lives Matter in a follow-up post Monday.

After sharing an image of the slogan that functions as the name of the movement on the social media site, he wrote in the caption: "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to let me follow."

However, some refused to grasp the hint and published the phrase "All lives matter," a slogan used by opponents of the social justice campaign, in their comments, to which Seth repeatedly wrote "f ** k off "and" f * * k you "in response.

After a follower questioned whether recent videos of police brutality towards those protesting in the United States since George's death told the whole story, the actor and filmmaker replied, "Damn. You no longer deserve my movies. Stop watching my movie ** t ".

Fans were impressed with the star's brusque rejections, with his name quickly being tweeted on Tuesday due to his pointless aftershocks.

"Seth Rogen is not tolerating anyone's bulls ** t and I am proud to say that I am a fanatic," one admirer Shamar English tweeted, and another called him "king" for his anti-trol rants. .

The Black Lives Matter protests have taken place in major cities across the United States, with President Donald Trump ordering National Guard troops to act against activists in Washington D.C. and threatening to use the army to end unrest in other states, against the wishes of their governors.