Seth Rogen criticizes commentators "All lives matter,quot; after telling them to stop following!

Seth Rogen would rather not deal with anyone who is blind and ignorant of systematic racism in the United States! As you may know, there are still many people who don't like the "Black Lives Matter,quot; movement and the man made it very clear that those people can go ahead and stop following it.

Amid outrage and protests across the country following George Floyd's mindless murder, the comedian is fully supportive of the movement, but his stance appears to have received some criticism.

In response to fans criticizing him for talking about Black Lives Matter, Seth posted an image that read those exact words in bold on a bright yellow background so they could be seen very clearly.

Furthermore, he wrote in the caption: "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to let me follow."

Indeed, there were still some who turned to the comment section to antagonize him arguing that "All Lives Matter,quot; as if that had not been inferred and actually requested by the entire "Black Lives Matter (TOO)" movement.

But instead of wasting time explaining how those two aren't mutually exclusive, the fed-up comedian just cursed them, obviously frustrated by ignorance.

‘I like‘ All Lives Matter, ’’ someone wrote, prompting Rogen to respond with: ‘I like f ** k you & # 39 ;.

"All lives matter, we all bleed red facts!" Argued another, and the famous replied with: "F ** k off. Facts !!!! & # 39;

The artist's senseless attitude gave him a lot of support, some people even followed him for it!

Here are a couple of positive reactions to its publication and applause: & # 39; Follow, for the message AND for the personal delivery of & # 39; f ** k yous & # 39; by Seth & # 39; / & # 39; We must protect Seth at all costs. Wild. You are using your platform to the fullest. "



