See Stephen Boss and Allison Holker's message on white privilege

Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief and Allison Holker they are sharing a moving message.

He joined his 4-year-old son. Laurel MaddoxThe couple has long participated in a TikTok challenge called "Check Your Privilege Edition,quot;, which asks users a series of questions about their experiences and, for each one that corresponds to them, they must put a finger down. Boss and Holker subtitled their video: "White privilege is real."

The first notice asked if any of the parties "has ever been called racial injury,quot;, to which the Chief replied yes by lowering one of his fingers. Then, they were asked if they had ever been "followed in a store unnecessarily," an instance that The Ellen DeGeneres Show The presenter noted that he, too, had experimented. Then, the indicator asked him if Boss or Holker had experienced "someone crossing the street to avoid passing,quot;, to which he answered yes by lowering another finger.

With three fingers down to Boss and none to Holker, the pair continued.