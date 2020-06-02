See Stephen Boss and Allison Holker's message on white privilege

Steve Granitz / WireImage
Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief and Allison Holker they are sharing a moving message.
He joined his 4-year-old son. Laurel MaddoxThe couple has long participated in a TikTok challenge called "Check Your Privilege Edition,quot;, which asks users a series of questions about their experiences and, for each one that corresponds to them, they must put a finger down. Boss and Holker subtitled their video: "White privilege is real."
The first notice asked if any of the parties "has ever been called racial injury,quot;, to which the Chief replied yes by lowering one of his fingers. Then, they were asked if they had ever been "followed in a store unnecessarily," an instance that The Ellen DeGeneres Show The presenter noted that he, too, had experimented. Then, the indicator asked him if Boss or Holker had experienced "someone crossing the street to avoid passing,quot;, to which he answered yes by lowering another finger.
With three fingers down to Boss and none to Holker, the pair continued.
"Put one finger down if you've had someone grab your bag in an elevator with you," asked the gauge, to which Boss dropped another finger. The question was followed by: "Drop a finger if someone has stepped off an elevator to avoid traveling with you,quot; and "Drop a finger if you have been accused of not being able to pay something." expensive. "The chief acknowledged that he had experimented with both placing two more fingers down.
Remaining silent and giving the camera severe looks, the So you think you can dance The alumni were asked if they had ever had "fear in their hearts when the police stopped them," and then if "they had never been given a pass for a date they deserved." Then they were asked to indicate whether they had been "detained or detained by the police without a valid reason." For Boss, he said he had experienced all three incidents and dropped one finger for each. At this point in the video, he only had one finger left, while Holker still had all 10 fingers up.
The TikTok voiceover then asked, "Drop a finger if you've been bullied only by your race," prompting Boss to drop his tenth finger. However, more questions remained. Then, they were asked if any of the parties "had been denied service solely because of the color of their skin." To conclude the video, the last question was whether any of the parties "ever had to teach their son how not to be killed by the police,quot;, to which Holker responded by lowering his index finger. "Fingers left?" the notice asked. "That is a privilege."
In the wake of George FloydAfter death, Boss has been using social media to denounce injustice and fight for change. "Seriously, what will it take to prove that our lives are valuable," he wrote. "I didn't even know how to deal with this. I see and feel anger in my timeline and I see it on TV. But then what? So what? Just a few weeks ago we were screaming. Ahmaud (Arbery), so Breonna (Taylor), now another king was killed in broad daylight. In my post on Ahmaud I said that we cannot become insensitive. We can't leave this alone after hashtags are no longer trending. These acts are products of a system that must be broken. To be infiltrated. "
"But it has to happen after the headlines subside. This anger and push is fuel, but we have to work to shut down nonsense like this every day! Hold people accountable. Even when you might be the only one to speak. " he continued, adding, "How many hashtags do our black bodies have to trend before a change happens? How many?"
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."