Scientists question medical data used in second coronavirus study

Since the outbreak began, researchers have been quick to publish research on the new coronavirus, which is rapidly spreading worldwide. On Tuesday, for the second time in recent days, a group of scientists questioned data used in studies in two leading medical journals.

A group of scientists who asked questions last week about a study in The Lancet on the use of antimalarial drugs in patients with coronavirus now opposed another article on blood pressure medications in the New England Journal of Medicine, which was published by some of them. authors and were based on the same data record.

Moments after his open letter was published online Tuesday morning, the editors of the N.E.J.M. He published an "expression of concern,quot; about the document and said they had asked the authors of the document to provide evidence that the data is reliable.

The Lancet followed later in the day with a statement about its own concerns regarding the malaria drugs document, saying that the editors have commissioned an independent audit of the data.