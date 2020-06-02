SARS-CoV-2 looks like a hybrid of viruses from two different species

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



One of the oldest questions about this pandemic is simple: where did it come from? How did a virus appear that had apparently never infected a human in our species before, equipped with what it needed to sweep China around the world in a matter of months?

Analysis of the virus genome was ambiguous. Some analyzes located its origin within the local bat population. Others highlighted similarities to pangolins, which may have been brought to the area by the wildlife trade. The least evidence-based ideas included an escape from a research lab or a lost biological weapon. Now, a US-based research team. USA He has done a detailed analysis of a large collection of viral genomes, and finds that evolution rebuilt the virus from multiple parts, most bats, but with a key contribution from pangolins.

Recombination

How do pieces of viruses of different species end up mixing? The underlying biology is a unique viral turn in a common biological process: recombination.

In cells, recombination is a normal part of genetics. Whenever two DNA molecules share great similarities, they may exchange pieces. The result is a hybrid molecule: a stretch of DNA from one parent piece of DNA, followed by a stretch of the other. As a result, some of the differences between the two parent molecules mix, some of each parent will end up in the final molecule.

Recombination is a normal part of the reproduction of complicated cells. If you have an offspring, you have given that child a set of chromosomes that are a mix of pieces that his mother and father gave him. Recombination can also take place in simpler cells, where it has been the main tool we have used to design new or altered genes in the genome of bacteria. And, since the molecules that perform the recombination are not particularly demanding on the DNA molecules that they work with, DNA viruses that infect cells can sometimes recombine if more than one strain of the virus infects a single cell.

RNA

However, those of you who have followed the virus closely may wonder what is going on here. All this recombination takes place between the DNA molecules. But the coronavirus genome is made up of RNA. So why would any of that work there?

The answer is no. But other processes essentially perform the same function, mixing pieces of RNA to form different genetic combinations. For example, the influenza virus spreads its genome through eight different molecules, allowing cells infected by more than one strain of the influenza virus to produce viral particles that have a random variety of molecules from the two strains.

The coronavirus genome is a long and unique RNA molecule, so that type of recombination does not work there. But it can still recombine. The enzyme that copies the RNA genome moves down from one end to the other, making a copy as it progresses. Sometimes, however, you can stop and fall off the molecule you are copying, while holding on to your partially complete copy. In many cases, the copy will simply be canceled. But in others, you can stick to a new genome and use the copy to pick up where you left off.

Critically, the new molecule you restart with doesn't have to be the one you were originally copying. It just has to be similar to the first one you copied, it doesn't have to be identical. As a result, this process may allow recombination between viruses that are relatively related from an evolutionary perspective. All they have to do is infect the same host.

Gene exchange

Now that we know that recombination can take place, how do we go about searching for it? The key here is that we now have many coronavirus sequences from many different hosts available in public databases. Dedicated public health researchers have even entered and sampled dozens of bat sources to look for strains that could start a pandemic. So for the new analysis, the research team started with a collection of 43 different coronaviruses from a variety of species, including humans, bats, and the pangolin sequences known to be similar to SARS-CoV-2.

Basic genome analysis confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 is more closely related to a number of viruses that had been isolated from bats. But different areas of the virus were more or less related to different bat viruses. In other words, you would see a long stretch of RNA that is more similar to a bat virus, but then would suddenly change to look more like a different bat virus.

This type of pattern is exactly what you would expect from recombination, where the change between two different molecules would cause a sudden change in sequence at the point where the exchange took place. (You would see this instead of the differences in both progenitor molecules that spread evenly across the genome.)

Peak protein

But there was one notable exception to this mix of bat viruses: the spike protein found on the virus's surface and attaches to human cells. Here, the researchers found exactly what previous studies had suggested: A key stretch of the spike protein, the one that determines which proteins in human cells it interacts with, comes from a pangolin version of the virus through recombination.

In other words, both ideas from the previous work were correct. SARS-CoV-2 is more closely related to bat viruses and more closely related to pangolin viruses. It just depends on where in the genome you look.

The other information that will come out of this study is an indication of where changes in virus proteins are tolerated. This inability to tolerate changes in one area of ​​the genome tends to be an indication that the protein encoded by that part of the genome has an essential function. The researchers identified several of these, one of which is the part of the spike protein that comes from the pangolin virus. Of the 6,400 SARS-CoV-2 genomes isolated during the pandemic, only eight out of a single group of cases had changes in this region. Therefore, it seems likely that the pangolin sequence is essential for the virus's ability to attack humans.

Troubling evidence

There is some good news in all of this: Rumors that this is an escaped weapons experiment makes little sense in terms of what the genome sequences tell us about biology. However, what the sequences tell us about the giant natural experiment that may be happening around us is less reassuring. And that tells us that there seems to be a large number of coronaviruses that regularly exchange genetic information. And while exchanges are more common between viruses that infect the same species, it is quite possible that the contributions come from others much more distant.

The authors find evidence that viruses of different species can experience different selective pressure, which is not really surprising. But that can also produce results that are difficult to predict when those viruses jump into a new species, and the difficulty will increase if they then exchange information with other viruses native to that species.

Summarizing this, it appears that there are a large number of coronaviruses (including many that we do not know about), and some species are serving as laboratories where new genetic combinations are created. And, right now, we only have a very partial window on the kind of potential that exists in species that have frequent contact with humans. And some research cited by the authors suggests that humans have been exposed to at least some of these viruses (based on antibodies against them), unfortunately without a major outbreak.

All of which suggests that additional pandemics are a matter of when, rather than if. But, of course, that had already been suggested after the original MERS and SARS, and the world as a whole did little to study risk, work for treatment, or plan for the pandemic. We can only hope that the most obvious example from COVID-19 changes that.

Science Advances, 2019. DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.abb9153 (About DOIs).