Santa Rosa police make 27 arrests as protesters turn rebellious – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Police arrested 27 people in Santa Rosa on Monday night after George Floyd protesters threw bottles at officers and violated the curfew from dusk to dawn, authorities said.

Monday's protests began around noon in Old Courthouse Square and included marches throughout downtown and other parts of the city to protest the death in custody of Memorial Day Floyd in Minneapolis.

Santa Rosa police said that around 5:15 pm, a group of protesters drove to Highway 101 into the northern United States south of Steele Lane, and California Highway Patrol officers arrested several people. who refused to leave the highway. Others marched back to the Plaza del Antiguo Palacio de Justicia.

Those who stayed overnight, police said, were "more confrontational with police and passing vehicles." Many ignored the 8 p.m. officers' warning curfew that the city had instituted to stop the looting and vandalism seen around the Bay Area in connection with the protests.

At 9 p.m., the group threatened to return to Highway 101 heading north and walked several streets, with some protesters throwing bottles at officers, before they ended up returning in Old Courthouse Square.

People began dispersing throughout the center, with some throwing stones and smashing business windows along College Avenue, and others throwing stones and bottles at officers and patrol vehicles, according to police.

At 10:53 p.m., the Santa Rosa police issued dispersal orders and those who failed to comply were arrested.

Of the 27 arrested, 17 were adults and 10 minors. One was from Petaluma and the other 26 were residents of Santa.

Francisco Javier Orozco, 30, of Santa Rosa, was arrested for allegedly shooting business windows with a pellet gun. No one was injured in the shooting.