Santa Monica business owner says looters came prepared with duffel bags, SUVs – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Cameras captured looters running from various stores in Santa Monica on Sunday while carrying loads of company-owned merchandise, large and small.

On Monday, Jeffrey Merrihue, the owner of the Heroic Italian Restaurant, opened its doors despite its loss and damage.

"Vandals broke in, they stole our ATM, they stole some boxes of wine," Merrihue said.

He said the people who came to his store had a plan and that he had a cell phone video that showed them in action.

"They were very well organized, they came with duffel bags, SUVs," he said. “They went from store to store. They went in, came out with full duffel bags, another SUV stopped. It was pretty impressive actually, to be honest. "

Santa Monica police said more than 400 arrests were made last night on charges of looting, curfew violation, robbery and assault. According to the police, the vast majority, 95%, were not residents.

"They went to the Nike store, this store, they just told themselves where to go," said Nicole Chammaa, owner of Sunnin Lebanese Cuisine.

Chammaa said looters and vandals entered his Lebanese restaurant, damaged his furniture and decorations, and left with two cash registers full of cash.

"It is sad and it is very painful, it really hurts, I mean this is my baby," he said.

As Chammaa collected the pieces in her restaurant, countless numbers of volunteers came out Monday to sweep, clean and restore the city of Santa Monica.

"It really made me cry with joy and any anger I had yesterday went away quickly when these wonderful people came to help," said Merrihue.

As for the people responsible for the destruction, Chammaa and Merrihue hope that they will eventually be responsible.

"I took a lot of photos of cars that were parked in front of my restaurant down the street," Chammaa said. "I have a lot of plates registered on my phone."

"I wish they were arrested and paid the price for the things they have done to this community," said Merrihue.

Santa Monica city officials are asking anyone with photos or videos of looting and any other criminal activity to email them at [email protected]

On Monday, Santa Monica issued a curfew across the city beginning at 1:30 p.m. Monday at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.