Santa Monica and Beverly Hills Reimpose Curfews Today – Up News Info

Two of the Los Angeles-area cities affected by looters over the weekend have again set curfews for this afternoon and tonight. Beverly Hills will close at 1 p.m. On Tuesday and Santa Monica will follow suit at 2 p.m.

Both curfews run until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The cities of Westside were the site of protests over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police: Beverly Hills on Saturday and Santa Monica on Sunday.

The city and county of Los Angeles have not yet issued curfews as of Tuesday, after imposing them on previous days. Culver City, which also closed Monday after some looting on Sunday, has also not imposed a curfew for today.

Police formed a line near Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on Saturday



Protesters and agitators attacked Rodeo Drive on Saturday when the famous Beverly Hills street on Twitter was trending on Twitter and people were encouraged to go there to protest. On Sunday, peaceful assemblies were held in Santa Monica when looters attacked the Santa Monica Place shopping center and other nearby businesses. Police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets at protesters near the dock around 4:30 p.m. As civil unrest engulfed the city and the looting occurred half a mile away.

In New York City, which has been rocked by vandalism and looting amid protests, it has extended its 8 p.m. curfew until Sunday.