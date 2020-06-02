Santa Clara County will lift some pandemic restrictions on business and recreation on Friday – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – The new parts of Santa Clara County's economy and civic life may reopen on Friday after weeks of being closed by the new coronavirus pandemic and efforts to stem its spread.

The county health official announced Monday that retail stores, cookouts, childcare, summer camps and manufacturing will be allowed to resume, as well as religious, cultural and civic activities.

"The global pandemic is ongoing, and we must continue to protect the health and well-being of our entire community, especially those most vulnerable to serious illness and death from COVID-19," said County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, in a press release. .

"Public health is about ensuring health in every way – from diseases like COVID-19 and also from social and economic impacts on health," said Cody. "For all those reasons, we have chosen to measure ourselves on how and when we reopened."

Conditions are favorable for the move due to various factors, such as increased evidence, decreased number of positive tests, low rates of hospitalizations for COVID-19, and increased case investigations and follow-up contacts, according to county officials.

Other activities that will now be allowed include low-contact and non-contact service businesses, such as shoe repair and house cleaning.

In addition, all children will be able to attend daycare, summer camps, summer schools, and "other educational and recreational programs, as long as groups are limited to 12 or less," according to the county, and "outdoor gatherings of up to 25. will be allowed for religious services and cultural ceremonies. "

People will also be allowed to participate in outdoor recreational activities that do not involve physical contact, such as swimming and car gatherings, such as driving movies.

The new order comes after the county already reopened some construction, outdoor business, and retail activities in May.

Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino praised the fact that many of the county's companies will be allowed to return to work, saying that many business leaders helped design the plan to reopen.

The order requires employers to develop return-to-work plans that gradually reintroduce people to their workplaces, that prioritize employee health, and that rely on scientific and medical data, as well as county and county guidelines. state, according to Leadership Group officials.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese said some restrictions can be alleviated due to the cooperation of the vast majority of county residents during the on-site shelter period.

"I am confident that we can continue to reopen these areas successfully as we take precautions to keep people safe," Cortese said. "This is only a victory if we maintain our vigilance to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. That will be even more difficult in the coming days and weeks. "