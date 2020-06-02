Santa Clara County Businesses Prepare for Limited Reopens, Outdoor Dining – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County was the first in the Bay Area to impose a shelter in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and they have been one of the last to begin loosening it. On Tuesday, the County Health Officer announced that some companies may reopen starting June 5, with conditions, of course.

For two months, the San Pedro Plaza Market in San José has been closed; There are 17 food and beverage vendors left without any kind of business. On May 18, Ron DeVries was able to reopen his Pizza Bocca Lupo restaurant just for takeout, and he says it's not the same as having people eat there.

"That's what it's about, right? The whole experience of being in this beautiful space," said DeVries.

This is why they are so excited about the amended county order, which allows dining in restaurants in an outdoor setting. Most restaurants in St. Peter's Square have some kind of outdoor seating area, and the market is huge, with an even larger outdoor plaza next door. General manager Miguel González said they are trying to figure out how many tables can fit in the space and still maintain a six-foot spacing.

"We are among them, only in this area, from 85 to 90 guests that we can accommodate, and in the plaza we can accommodate more than 100," said González. "So we hope to get closer to that number. It's not the same capacity that we were used to, but it's a start."

The order also allows retail purchases in stores with adequate social distancing, while churches can re-host services of up to 25 people if they can figure out how to do it outside. All manufacturing services, small businesses, childcare, summer programs, and cultural and civic activities are also allowed. But it is the restaurant that will have the greatest impact in the center.

"Yeah, I don't know if I'm going to do that. I probably still do takeaways," said Karen Goodie, who lives two blocks from Plaza San Pedro. "I don't think people are going to rush to pack up the place."

That is a concern of many customers and employees alike. So, the Market takes the temperature and records the arrival of each worker in the building and González is even installing a thermal camera system that will automatically track everyone who enters.

The county says it will closely monitor infection numbers. Business owners say they don't want to reopen just to re-close because that can be very expensive.

Companies are doing their best to navigate these unknown waters, and just as they begin to feel a little confident, there is now an unknown threat of social unrest to worry about.

"It is a learning factor for everyone," said González, "and we are all adapting to this and simply dealing with it as we can."