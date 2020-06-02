San Francisco weighs permanent eviction protections COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – City officials in San Francisco are considering extending the eviction protections that were implemented during COVID-19 indefinitely.

There is growing concern that once the shelter-in-place order is lifted, thousands of tenants will be evicted from their homes. The eviction protections that were put in place during COVID-19 only lasted until July 28 in California.

Supervisor Dean Preston wants those protections to be permanent in San Francisco.

"I mean, it's not even a question that there will be a lot of evictions in San Francisco if we don't approve permanent protections," Preston said.

Preston will introduce legislation next week that will make it illegal for landlords to evict people who might have had to stop paying rent because of COVID-19.

“The reality in San Francisco is that we have many people living in rent-controlled units that pay less than the market rate. And some unscrupulous homeowners are looking for reasons to get them out, "Preston said.

For the past two years, Hirving Chan worked as a cook at Whitechapel, a gin bar in the San Francisco neighborhood of Lomo. In March, Chan was fired. Now he and his four roommates who share a studio are trapped in their home wondering when the rent will hit them.

"For me it's difficult because I don't have a job, now I'm trying to pay the rent. It's crazy," said Chan. "If this continues, maybe another month and that's it."

Chan is not a US citizen, so he does not qualify for unemployment. She was able to pay the rent for April and May thanks to a donation from a local charity.

"If we didn't have that, I don't know what would happen to us," he said.

"The owners are making money and have been doing it for years, just like me. So I think it is our duty to pay it back now," said Bay Area owner Spike Kahn.

Kahn rents space to artists and manages a handful of properties in Oakland and San Francisco. She is letting multiple unemployed tenants give up rent and is encouraging other landlords to do the same.

"Now we are in a crisis and I can definitely bear that burden to help tenants than tenants, who are suddenly out of a job and have no income," said Khan.

Preston's ordinance does not cancel rent; It only prevents homeowners from adding late fees or evicting people who have accumulated debt for not being able to pay. And he would do it indefinitely.

Oakland already has a law like this on the books. Preston's ordinance is presented to the Board of Supervisors next Tuesday.