Same-sex weddings have boosted the economy by $ 3.8B for the past 5 years – Up News Info San Francisco

(Up News Info SF / CNN) – Same-sex weddings have been a boon to the wedding industry since it was legalized nationally in 2015, and in subsequent years, it has boosted state and local economies by $ 3.8 billion, according to a new study from the University of California.

The same-sex wedding industry has also supported at least 45,000 jobs and generated more than $ 244.1 million in state and local sales taxes since June 2015, according to the report by the Williams Institute at UCLA Law School. , Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policies. .

More than half of all same-sex married couples in the United States married after the Supreme Court made the landmark decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, who guaranteed same-sex couples the same rights to marry as heterosexual couples. Before it was legalized, 37 states, including California, allowed same-sex marriages, but their unions were not recognized by federal law.

Now, researchers estimate that there are 513,000 same-sex married couples in the United States, and 293,000 of them married after June 2015.

How they did it

Williams Institute law professors calculated their totals in unique ways, building on existing data to reconstruct the $ 3.8 billion figure. They didn't include any estimates in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced engaged couples to cancel the ceremonies.

$ 3.2 billion: The total spending of same-sex couples on their weddings between June 2015 and March 2020. A 2016 survey showed that same-sex couples spend an average of $ 11,000 on weddings, about $ 4,000 less than heterosexual couples. The researchers multiplied that by the 293,000 couples who have been married since June 2015.

$ 543.8 million: Total out-of-state guests have spent attending same-sex weddings during the same period. Previous research from the Williams Institute suggested that the average same-sex wedding hosts an average of 16 guests who traveled from out of state. Here they were based on data from state tourism offices and the United States General Services Administration.

With the assumption that each of the non-payers would pay for food and lodging for one night and divide the room with another guest, the average non-local guest spends about $ 116 per person on an out-of-town same-sex wedding. . They multiplied that by the estimated 4,688,000 outsiders who have attended same-sex weddings since June 2015.

$ 244.1 million: Total sales tax revenue for same-sex weddings. From June 2015 to March 2020, the average tax rate was 6.48%.

45,000: The approximate number of jobs supported by same-sex wedding expenses. Using state tourism data, the researchers estimated an average of $ 83,643 in expenses for one job per year. By that estimate, 45,000 jobs were supported for a full year by same-sex weddings.

Support for same-sex marriage has grown since 2015

More than 10 years before same-sex marriage was legalized, most Americans opposed the idea, according to the Pew Research Center, by a margin of 60% to 31%.

By 2019, the numbers had changed. According to the updated Pew poll, 61% of Americans support it and 31% oppose it.

Gallup, which conducted a survey of same-sex marriage over several decades that yielded similar results, reported that the most notable change in support for same-sex marriage occurred in 2012, when then-President Barack Obama supported it. vocally.

And now that it has been legalized, support for same-sex marriage "may have reached a limit," Gallup reported. But strong support among younger Americans could see their approval ratings rise.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.