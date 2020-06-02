Samantha Ware criticizes Glee star Lea Michele for BLM Tweet and accuses her of bullying, while Amber Riley and Alex Newell co-sign

Lea Michele starred in the Fox music series Joy for six seasons as Rachel Berry, but rumors have swirled for years that the actress was hard to work with. Now, actress Samantha Ware, who played the role of Jane Hayward for 11 episodes during Season 6, is calling Michele for her behavior after the expectant mother posted a message on social media in support of Black Lives Matter.

Earlier this week, Michele tweeted that "George Floyd did not deserve this," and she wrote that her murder was not an isolated incident. Michele then stated that "it must end,quot; and added the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

But, Ware wasn't having it. He immediately called Michele for her numerous "traumatic microaggressions,quot; and accused her of spending her time on Joy a "living hell,quot; when they worked together.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A HELL ?! IT WILL NEVER FORGET, "Ware wrote in response to Michele's tweet." I THINK THEY TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF THEY HAD THE OPPORTUNITY, THERE WOULD BE IN MY WIG! "AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A RACE IN HOLLY .. . "

While Michele has not responded to Ware's accusations, they appear to have considerable merit. Amber Riley, who starred Joy Like Mercedes Jones, she apparently co-signed Ware's claims when he posted a GIF of her having tea.

Alex Newell, who played Unique Adams, went even further and vocally supported Ware. He wrote that when a friend goes through something traumatic, you go through it too because that's what friendship is.

the Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Star also posted numerous GIFs and responded to fans who had questions and to those who thought Ware was lying. He said that he and his castmates "have nothing to lie about six years later."

I haven't seen it mentioned in the reports about Lea Michele, so here you go: In her memoirs, Sorry Not Sorry, Naya Rivera claims that Lea Michele's behavior towards her was transferred during season 6, the same season that Samantha Ware claims that Michele was abusing her in establishing https://t.co/bwPBXhndI6 pic.twitter.com/oo4gYApPtK – Joan Summers (@joangossips) June 2, 2020

This is not the first time that Michele has been accused of being an ice queen. Naya Rivera, who played Santana López in Joy for six seasons he wrote in his 2016 book I'm sorry, I'm not sorry: dreams, mistakes and growing that one of the Joy The writers once said that she and Lea Michele were like two sides of the same battery.

"We are both strong and competitive, not just with each other but with everyone, and that is not a good mix," Rivera wrote. "Lea and I were definitely not best friends, and I doubt we'll ever sit back on her couch and eat kale again, but the rumors of our 'quarrel' died down."



