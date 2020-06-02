Samantha Ware accuses Lea Michele of making Glee traumatic

Samantha Marie Ware has talked about his experience working with read Michele in Joy.

On Friday, Michele tweeted about the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who was killed after Police Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to hold Floyd to the ground by the neck during Floyd's arrest.

"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end." #BlackLivesMatter ", the Joy alum tweeted.

On Monday, Ware, who appeared on Joy as recurring character Jane Hayward during the show's sixth season, she responded to Michele's tweet and wrote, "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION (sic) A GIGO OF LIFE ?! CAUSE WILL NEVER FORGET. I THINK YOU TOLD THE WORLD THAT IF YOU ALSO HAD THE OPPORTUNITY, YOU WOULD ENTER MY WIG! AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS (sic) THAT MADE ME ASK A RACE IN HOLLYWOOD … "

The role was Ware's first in Hollywood, according to his IMDB page. She went on to star in and appear in several television series, including What if on Netflix

Michele has not responded to Ware's tweet or commented on her account since it was posted Monday night.