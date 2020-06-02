Samantha Ware accuses Lea Michele of making Glee traumatic

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage, Rich Fury / Getty Images
Samantha Marie Ware has talked about his experience working with read Michele in Joy.
On Friday, Michele tweeted about the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who was killed after Police Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to hold Floyd to the ground by the neck during Floyd's arrest.
"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end." #BlackLivesMatter ", the Joy alum tweeted.
On Monday, Ware, who appeared on Joy as recurring character Jane Hayward during the show's sixth season, she responded to Michele's tweet and wrote, "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION (sic) A GIGO OF LIFE ?! CAUSE WILL NEVER FORGET. I THINK YOU TOLD THE WORLD THAT IF YOU ALSO HAD THE OPPORTUNITY, YOU WOULD ENTER MY WIG! AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS (sic) THAT MADE ME ASK A RACE IN HOLLYWOOD … "
The role was Ware's first in Hollywood, according to his IMDB page. She went on to star in and appear in several television series, including What if on Netflix
Michele has not responded to Ware's tweet or commented on her account since it was posted Monday night.
Meanwhile, Ware's tweet has garnered attention on social media and has become an entertainment trend on Twitter.
Other former co-stars have also weighed in. Dabier, who appeared in a 2014 episode of Joy, publicly spoke about her experience with Michele, tweeting: "GIRL, WOULD YOU NOT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS BECAUSE I COULD NOT BELONG & # 39; F – K READ,quot;.
When asked if "I was really supposed to be at that table," Dabier replied, "I was a guest star on the show. I had credits and my own trailer. It had lines and everything! Even Darren (Criss) wanted me to sit down with everyone to feel welcome. "
Jeanté Godlock He responded to Ware's tweet with another complaint about Michele, writing: "Did anyone say cockroaches? Because that's what used to refer to the background as the set of joy. But we grow and we don't stay in the background forever …" .
Amber riley, who starred in the show from its first season, did not tweet any words about the situation, but did share a GIF of herself drinking tea.