Samantha Marie Ware accused Lea Michele of Micoagressions on the set of "Glee,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared in season 6 of Joy like Jane Hayward, she accused Lea Michele of participating in "traumatic microaggressions,quot; that made her reconsider her career.

After Lea tweeted, "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end. #BlackLivesMatter," Samantha replied revealing what her alleged experience with Lea was like in the Joy set.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG, HELL? CAUSE WILL NEVER FORGET. I THINK YOU WERE TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU ALSO HAD A CHANCE, YOU "LOSE IN MY WIG!" AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD … https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA

"Do you remember when you did my first television concert one hell?!?! Because I will never forget it. I think you told everyone that if you had the chance, you would shit in my wig! & # 39; Among others Traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood, "he wrote.

Her co-star Alex Newell tweeted in support of Samantha.

I'm going to say this once ... when my friends go through something traumatic, I go through that too ... that's what friendship is ... and if you can't understand that, then you're part of the problem. .. and that is in PERIODT! And I want to say that for both sides of this coin!

I'm going to say this once … when my friends go through something traumatic, I go through that too … that's what friendship is … and if you can't understand that, then you're part of the problem. .. and that is in PERIODT! And I want to say that for both sides of this coin!

Black LightningDabier also tweeted a similar experience from the set of Joy in 2014.

GIRL, YOU WOULDN'T LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS, BECAUSE "I DIDN'T BELONG HERE,quot;

GIRL, YOU WOULDN'T LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS, BECAUSE "I DIDN'T BELONG HERE,quot;

Amber Riley, who was the most prominent black actor in JoyShe did not respond directly to Samantha's tweet, but shared a gif of herself that many believed was in response to the allegations.

Samantha also garnered the support of various actors.

There should be no space in Hollywood for people like you @Lea Michele. Please go and leave room for the worthy https://t.co/M82EZVSQIi

There should be no space in Hollywood for people like you @Lea Michele. Please go and leave room for the worthy https://t.co/M82EZVSQIi

Lea Michele has not replied yet.

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here