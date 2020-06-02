Samantha Marie Ware accused Lea Michele of Micoagressions on the set of "Glee,quot;

Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared in season 6 of Joy like Jane Hayward, she accused Lea Michele of participating in "traumatic microaggressions,quot; that made her reconsider her career.
After Lea tweeted, "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end. #BlackLivesMatter," Samantha replied revealing what her alleged experience with Lea was like in the Joy set.
"Do you remember when you did my first television concert one hell?!?! Because I will never forget it. I think you told everyone that if you had the chance, you would shit in my wig! & # 39; Among others Traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood, "he wrote.
Her co-star Alex Newell tweeted in support of Samantha.
Black LightningDabier also tweeted a similar experience from the set of Joy in 2014.
Amber Riley, who was the most prominent black actor in JoyShe did not respond directly to Samantha's tweet, but shared a gif of herself that many believed was in response to the allegations.
Samantha also garnered the support of various actors.
Lea Michele has not replied yet.
Daily
