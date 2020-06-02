EXCLUSIVE: Former BBC documentary makers Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson are working together on their upcoming drama projects as they prepare for release Salisbury poisonings – The BBC's highest count of 2018 Novichok poisonings on British soil.

Lawn and Patterson spent more than a year living in Salisbury, intensively investigating the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal by Russian agents, and told Up News Info that they intended to apply similar journalistic rigor to their future scripted work, which includes a "dream project" in the IRA

Noble War dirty, the script was in development with Patrick Melrose producer Two Cities Television when Up News Info spoke to Lawn and Patterson earlier this year. Set in 1972, it focuses on the British government and the Royal Ulster Police military intelligence war against the Irish Republican Army paramilitary group. "It is based solely on the testimonies of the people involved, and it will be a dream project for us if it receives the green light," said Lawn.

As much as War dirty, the couple is writing in The undeclared war, a Playground Entertainment cyber war drama developed for Channel 4 by Wolf Hall and The state director Peter Kosminsky. The 10-part series tells the story of the undeclared confrontation between key state players in the current Cold War. It is scheduled for 2021.

Lawn said it was Kosminsky who encouraged him and Patterson to become playwrights after years in the arena of events. “I did a journalistic job for Peter Kosminsky and it was really Peter who introduced us to this world. He read our first spec script. He was incredibly understanding and always has been and helped open some doors for us, ”Lawn explained.

Writers are also prepared to direct and assist with writing in Chasing Agent Freegard, a feature about a man posing as an MI5 agent to escape the IRA. Protagonist McMafia and War and peace Actor James Norton as Hendy-Freegard, the film is in progress at Rabbit Track Pictures, The Development Partnership and Great Point Media. It will be Lawn and Patterson's directorial debut in the scripted space.

Three part series Salisbury poisonings premieres on BBC One on June 14. It's made by Danma Ledge Productions, backed by Fremantle, and it still hasn't found a home in the US. USA