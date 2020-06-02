Saif Ali Khan wants to improve his guitar skills and learn to cook

Saif Ali Khan is a good guitarist and has performed with bands like Parikrama. Speaking of his passion, Saif recently revealed that he wants to improve his guitar skills.. He said he has been practicing playing the guitar during the running of the bulls while he has time.





Saif also shared how grateful he is for being privileged. The plight of migrant workers had disturbed him. She added that it left him feeling numb. "METERSitting down and telling you how I can relax feels a little empty. But I think that at a time like this and at all times beauty is where it always was, in great books, good music, great conversations, good thoughts and good food. I practice the guitarI want to be a better guitarist. I could polish a language like French. There are so many things to do. I am also learning to cookand spend time with my son. "







Speaking further, Saif emphasized the importance of online streaming platforms that have come to the rescue of people during the blockade. He was one of the first stars to venture into digital entertainment with Sacred Games, long before it became popular in the country. Saif said: "OTT is more artistic than the movies. As an artist … you want to be in an incredible environment … Shows like Sacred games and Pataal Lok They are showing Bombay and India for what it is, much more than any film has shown us. So it's incredibly cool and I love it. Looking back, the decision to work on the web was a very good idea. In life, when you cover your bets, it is sometimes very rewarding.

Well said, Saif.