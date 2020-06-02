Ryan Guzman insists that & # 39; he spoke badly & # 39; after claiming that he uses racial slurs all the time

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Boy Next Door & # 39; He regrets his previous comments about using racial slurs all the time with his friends, apologizing and claiming that he & # 39; spoke bad & # 39 ;.

Ryan Guzman He apologized for "bad talking" after trying to defend his use of racial slurs.

The "9-1-1"The star turned to Instagram Live on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to address the recently resurfaced Twitter posts of his fiancée, the Brazilian actress. Chrysti Ane, who had openly used the N word in the 2011 tweets.

Trying to clarify the situation by speaking directly to fans, insisting that he and Ane are in no way racist, Guzmán revealed that he and his group of friends "call each other insults all the time."

"I have many friends: blacks, whites, Asians, Indians, whatever they are, Koreans, and we make fun of each other's races all the time."The boy next door"Star continued." We call each other insults. "We don't get butthurt (offended) at all because we know the real person, we know who they are."

But his comments sparked the ire of many fans and his "9-1-1" co-stars as well. Oliver Stark, Rockmond dunbarand Aisha Hinds, which prompted Guzmán to share a new video on Instagram on Monday in which he apologized for his actions.

"Let me start by saying that I do not approve of the use of the N word by any non-black person. That included all Latinos, that is not our word," he began.

While continuing to explain that he was more than a little angry when he went to Instagram Live on Sunday, after witnessing death threats and "rude language" against Ane and her son, Ryan said, "When I said insults, I came from an angry place. I couldn't think clearly and I was wrong. "

The screen star insisted that he intended to say "racial stereotypes" rather than insults, adding: "I apologize to those whom I have offended and misrepresented by using the wrong term … I will continue to grow and continue to help community ".

In another reply on Twitter, he wrote: "I will give you the benefit of the doubt for my misuse of & # 39; insults & # 39;". I should have said that we scoff at the stereotypes of others. My black friends will tell me to cut the grass or jump the border. Out of context, that sounds racist but I know my friends don't mean any harm … Let me be clear. I don't use the n word because it's not mine. My true friends of all races know this. "

Clearly tired of the criticism, Guzmán did his best to finish the narrative as he tried to focus the conversation on the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers, writing: "I ended up defending myself myself or my family to people who are so quick to judge as to condemn. Let me get back to the real issue and help the black community in any way I can. "

"I have already donated to 1 organization. Here's another. Please help."