Russell Simmons: I don't think any celebrity owes anyone anything!

Russell Simmons has responded to CNN presenter Don Lemon, calling celebrities for their silence, stating that he doesn't think celebrities owe anyone anything.

Lemon urged celebrities to speak out against injustice, calling Hollywood "strangely quiet."

Simmons addressed Lemon's comments with HipHopDX.

"I agree with [Don Lemon] and he inspires me to do more," Simmons told the music channel. "I don't think any celebrity owes anyone anything. I don't think anyone owes social activism to their community. At the same time, I'm absolutely sure that their own happiness and salvation are directly related to happiness and salvation. You promote for others, therefore I am committed to doing everything I can.

"I feel personally responsible to the community and I feel that my voice and my Twitter and my Instagram followers are from the people, they are not mine. And I should give them messages that elevate them. I feel like this. They all did not. They get their followers that way. They are receiving their followers, some for nudity, others for being famous for being famous. They all have a different relationship with their community. I feel that the followers that I have expected from me inspire and elevate the statements because that is what I try of doing ".