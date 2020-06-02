Russell Simmons: I don't think any celebrity owes anyone anything!

Bradley Lamb
Russell Simmons has responded to CNN presenter Don Lemon, calling celebrities for their silence, stating that he doesn't think celebrities owe anyone anything.

Lemon urged celebrities to speak out against injustice, calling Hollywood "strangely quiet."

Simmons addressed Lemon's comments with HipHopDX.

"I agree with [Don Lemon] and he inspires me to do more," Simmons told the music channel. "I don't think any celebrity owes anyone anything. I don't think anyone owes social activism to their community. At the same time, I'm absolutely sure that their own happiness and salvation are directly related to happiness and salvation. You promote for others, therefore I am committed to doing everything I can.

