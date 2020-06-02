RTD restores limited bus and light rail service to and from downtown Denver

After a four-day suspension, the Regional Transportation District announced Tuesday morning that it had restored limited bus and light rail service throughout downtown Denver through Thursday.

RTD had suspended all services to and from downtown Denver since Friday due to large protests seeking justice for George Floyd, the black man who died on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Starting Tuesday morning, RTD will operate buses and trains in and out of downtown throughout the day, with the latter departing at 6:30 p.m., the time Union Station and Civic Center Station will close.

Traffic authorities said the schedule is designed to get RTD vehicles and passengers out of the center before Mayor Michael Hancock's emergency curfew takes effect at 9 p.m. The curfew, which lasts until 5 a.m. The next day, it is valid until Thursday night and until Friday morning.

"With fewer protests downtown, RTD believes it is safe to operate its trains and buses in the downtown area," transit agency officials said in a press release Tuesday morning.

RTD officials are working with their own traffic police and the Denver Police Department, and said they will continue to monitor the situation to determine if any additional changes to service are warranted. The agency recommends that people check the Passenger Alerts on the RTD website for updated route information.

Demonstrations sparked by Floyd's death began in Denver on Thursday night and continued over the weekend, with a fifth consecutive night of protests and marches on Monday night.

That last demonstration in Denver was peaceful for hours and the police allowed him to continue long after 9 p.m. curfew, but still culminated after midnight with officers firing tear gas at protesters for the fifth consecutive night.