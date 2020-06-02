Rozen Frozen 2 ’will launch two weeks earlier on Disney + in the UK – Up News Info

Frozen 2 It will be available two weeks ahead of schedule on Friday, July 3 at Disney + in the UK and Ireland.

The second highest grossing animated film of all time, Frozen 2 follow Elsa and her group of friends as they embark on a journey beyond their kingdom of Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa's magical powers.

From directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, the film features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Original Disney + documentary series Towards the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere globally at Disney + on Friday, June 26.

Disney + hosts content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and National Geographic.