Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties report additional deaths from coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus over the weekend.

Riverside County health officials on Monday reported 496 newly confirmed cases and eight more deaths over the weekend, totaling 7,982 cases and 331 deaths across the county.

Of the 195 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 62 were treated in intensive care units, although the county also reported that 4,725 people had recovered from the disease.

On Monday, San Bernardino County reported 321 additional cases and five deaths over the weekend, with a total of 5,355 cases and 204 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 74 new cases and one death over the weekend on Monday, totaling 1,152 cases and 34 deaths. The county reported that 854 have been recovered.

The county said 18 people were hospitalized, 11 in intensive care units.

As of Monday afternoon, 119,824 Riverside County residents had been evaluated, 62,989 San Bernardino County residents had been evaluated and 27,966 Ventura County residents.