Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan says she is "used as a buddy,quot;

Actress Vanessa Morgan Kopech He talks about being "tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media."

Morgan, who currently plays Toni Topaz on The CW & # 39; s RiverdaleShe took to Twitter on Sunday, May 31 to share that she would no longer be "quiet,quot;. in a statement posted on the social media platform, she wrote: "Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people. Tired of us being used as non-dimensional characters to our targets. Guides. "

"Or it's only used in diversity commercials, but not on the show," he continued. "It starts with the media. I'm not quiet anymore."

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress. set that your role in Riverdale "It has nothing to do with my classmates / friends. They don't write the show. So there is no need to attack them, they don't make decisions and I know they support me."

Morgan stars in The CW show alongside Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petschand Charles Melton.