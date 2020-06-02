Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan says she is "used as a buddy,quot;

Actress Vanessa Morgan Kopech He talks about being "tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media."
Morgan, who currently plays Toni Topaz on The CW & # 39; s RiverdaleShe took to Twitter on Sunday, May 31 to share that she would no longer be "quiet,quot;. in a statement posted on the social media platform, she wrote: "Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people. Tired of us being used as non-dimensional characters to our targets. Guides. "
"Or it's only used in diversity commercials, but not on the show," he continued. "It starts with the media. I'm not quiet anymore."
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress. set that your role in Riverdale "It has nothing to do with my classmates / friends. They don't write the show. So there is no need to attack them, they don't make decisions and I know they support me."
Morgan stars in The CW show alongside Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petschand Charles Melton.
In answer Morgan, his co-star Reinhart expressed: "We love you, V. and we support you 10000%".
Morgan also expressed frustration at the representation of the black community in the media when a fan replied to your opening statement. the Riverdale star answered"Lmao is a shame, I'm the only regular black series but I also paid the least. Girl, I could go on for days."
She too shared, "But exactly, it is used as a bisexual biracial token."
Asha Bromfield, who is known for playing Melody Jones from Josie and the Pussycats in Riverdale, also spoke in response to Morgan's statement.
"Don't even get me started on how Riverdale treated the Pussycats," he wrote on Twitter. We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a story. I'm with you @VanessaMorgan ".
The present day, Morgan also shared"I finally feel like I can speak for myself and my brothers and sisters and be listened to. Usually everyone listens falsely. I really hope there will be a change."
Warner Bros and The CW have not responded to E! News to comment.