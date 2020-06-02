Rihanna's viral dress returns to support Black Lives issue

The world of beauty, fashion and entertainment come together to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Over the weekend, the London-based brand ASAI turned to social media to share that it would remain in solidarity with the black community.

The founder of the fashion brand, To Sai Ta, shared that her company would bring back a tie-dye dress that Rihanna Famous for his line in 2019. As the designer put it, the eye-catching piece has only been in the hands of him and the 32-year-old star.

In addition to making the dress available for everyone to buy, A Sai Ta revealed that all proceeds will be donated to three charities that help the Black Lives Matter movement.

"NO OTHER HAS THIS DRESS SEPARATE FROM ME AND RIRI. We will produce this iconic dress EXCLUSIVELY for 3 charities," a statement on the brand's Instagram page. "FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS‼ ️"