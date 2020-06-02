Rihanna's viral dress returns to support Black Lives issue

David Fisher / Shutterstock
The world of beauty, fashion and entertainment come together to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Over the weekend, the London-based brand ASAI turned to social media to share that it would remain in solidarity with the black community.
The founder of the fashion brand, To Sai Ta, shared that her company would bring back a tie-dye dress that Rihanna Famous for his line in 2019. As the designer put it, the eye-catching piece has only been in the hands of him and the 32-year-old star.
In addition to making the dress available for everyone to buy, A Sai Ta revealed that all proceeds will be donated to three charities that help the Black Lives Matter movement.
"NO OTHER HAS THIS DRESS SEPARATE FROM ME AND RIRI. We will produce this iconic dress EXCLUSIVELY for 3 charities," a statement on the brand's Instagram page. "FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS‼ ️"
"# ALL PROFITS FROM THE SALE OF @badgalriri HOT WOK DRESSES WILL BE TO Black Lives Matter, Solace Women & # 39; s Aid and The Voice of Domestic Workers," the statement continued.
The tie-dye dress sells for "£ 300, which is equivalent to around $ 376 USD. People interested in buying the garment can send an Instagram page to DM ASAI or send an email to [email protected] uk.
For A Sai Ta, his charitable efforts and those of his brand do not stop there. "I LAUNCH MY INTENTIONS AS A DESIGNER TODAY BY MOVING FORWARD EVERYTHING I CREATE A PERCENTAGE WILL BE DONATED TO THE BLACK LIFE MATTER," the brand captioned in another post. "Publish not just a story and let it stay on your page forever until justice is done. It doesn't ruin your aesthetic. BLACK LIVES FIRST."
Additionally, Rihanna is using her massive platform to speak up and "fight racial inequality, injustice, and racism."
Earlier today, the 32-year-old multi-hyphenate shared that she would participate in the Blackout Tuesday initiative and released the same statement across all of her brand sites, including Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty and Fenty.
Andreas Rentz / French Select
"We are not silent and we are not waiting. The fight against racial inequality, injustice and direct racism does not stop with financial donations and words of support," a statement said on the three websites. "In solidarity with the black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues in all industries, we are proud to participate in #BlackoutTuesday."
In addition, each brand stated that "they would not do any business on Tuesday, June 2 worldwide."
"This is not a day off. It is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day for #PullUp,quot;, the brands closed each message, with various recommendations from organizations to support.
That list includes: Black Lives Matter New York, Reclaim the Block, The Bail Project, Color Of Change, and M4LB.