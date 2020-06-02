Rihanna, Taylor Swift and more stars support Blackout Tuesday

Celebrities participate in Blackout Tuesday.

Social media users turn to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to post images of black squares as symbols of solidarity with the black community.

The movement gained momentum later Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang released #TheShowMustBePaused in response to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and "countless black citizens at the hands of the police," the initiative's website said. According to the website, the movement was created "in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard." Music executives made it clear that they would not be doing business as usual on June 2 and encouraged other industry leaders to do the same.

"It is a day to pick up the pace of an honest, thoughtful and productive conversation about the actions we must collectively take to support the black community," said a message on the website.

The movement grew and soon people beyond the music industry participated in the blackout of social media.