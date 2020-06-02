Rihanna, Taylor Swift and more stars support Blackout Tuesday

Celebrities participate in Blackout Tuesday.
Social media users turn to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to post images of black squares as symbols of solidarity with the black community.
The movement gained momentum later Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang released #TheShowMustBePaused in response to the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and "countless black citizens at the hands of the police," the initiative's website said. According to the website, the movement was created "in observance of the long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard." Music executives made it clear that they would not be doing business as usual on June 2 and encouraged other industry leaders to do the same.
"It is a day to pick up the pace of an honest, thoughtful and productive conversation about the actions we must collectively take to support the black community," said a message on the website.
The movement grew and soon people beyond the music industry participated in the blackout of social media.
Rihanna He showed his support and his brand, Fenty, also did it.
"We are not silent and we are not waiting," said a company statement. "The fight against racial inequality, injustice and direct racism does not stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the black community, our employees, our friends, our families and our colleagues in all industries, we are proud to participate in #blackouttuesday ".
Then the organization announced that it would close its business globally throughout the day. "This is not a day off, it is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change," the statement continued. "This is a day for #pullup."
Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Kylie Jenner, Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Blake Lively, Chris Harrison, Bryan Cranston, Jessica Alba and more stars participated in the movement as well.
However, Lil nas x he believed the initiative would "slow down,quot; the momentum.
"I know they have good intentions, but … to say that stopping publishing for a day is the worst idea," the "Old Town Road,quot; artist tweeted, then added: "I really think it's time to push as hard as may be possible,quot;. never. I don't think the movement was that powerful. We don't need to stop it without posting anything. We need to spread the word and be as loud as ever. "
He also wrote that "this is not helping,quot; and that people "need to see what's going on."
"I'm not trying to advertise, but what if we post donation links and requests on Instagram at the same time instead of black-toned images," he wrote.
Also, some celebrities include Kehlani, Lizzo and Kumail Nanjiani, urged participants not to use the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag in conjunction with their posts for good reason.
"Hello everyone, when you post your black square, please don't use the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter because you are flooding your hashtag search with just black images instead of information," said artist "Truth Hurts." "So if you're going to post a black square, post a black square and say so, but don't label it."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."