Rihanna Auctions designer dress to raise funds for Black Lives Matter

RiRi is teaming up with ASAI designer A Sai Ta to sell her dress to the highest bidder to raise money to be donated to Black Lives Matter activism.

A pink tie-dye ASAI dress Rihanna Used in an Instagram post last year 2019 is on sale for a limited time to raise funds for the Black Lives Matter movement and two charities.

The singer is among the list of celebrities who vocally support the movement after George Floyd's death last week on May 25, 2020, and has now joined forces with the designer of the dress she wore in October in an effort to support to the protesters.

An ASAI Sai Ta says, "We will produce this iconic dress exclusively for three charities."

The item is available for $ 376 and can be purchased by direct message or by email [protected by email]. The sale will close on June 5, 2020. Proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter, Solace Women & # 39; s Aid and The Voice of Domestic Workers.

Meanwhile, Rihanna turned to Twitter to announce her participation in #BlackOutTuesday, as celebrities and companies posted a black square on their social media pages and stopped posting.

He also announced that business operations at his companies Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and Savage X Fenty will be halted for the day.

"Fenty as a brand was created to elevate beauty, power and freedom," a statement read. "Right now, racists are trying to rip those values ​​out of black people and we will not stand by and let that happen. We are too powerful, creative and resilient."

"In support of the black community, we will donate funds to Color Of Change and Motion For Black Lives. We ask you to speak up, stand up and stand up against racism and discrimination in all its forms …"

"In solidarity with the black community, our employees, our friends, our families and colleagues in all industries, we are proud to participate in #BlackoutTuesday. Fenty will close our business on Tuesday, June 2 worldwide. This is not a dull day This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change, this is a day for #PullUp. "

