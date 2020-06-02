Ricky Martin credits music to help him overcome severe anxiety amid coronavirus blockade

WENN

In a new interview, the hit maker & # 39; Livin & # 39; La Vida Loca & # 39; admits that he was initially desperate to hide his mental health problems from husband Jwan Yosef, their four children and their mother.

Up News Info –

Pop star Ricky Martin He turned to music as a form of therapy after developing severe anxiety during the coronavirus blockade.

The emotional attacker shocked hit creator "Livin & # 39; La Vida Loca" when he realized the severity of the pandemic and desperately tried to hide his fears from her husband Jwan Yosef, their four children, and their mother, who had I come. stay with the singer in Los Angeles.

"I had never suffered from anxiety, and I left home when I was 12 (to join the Menudo boy band)," Ricky told The Associated Press. "I have seen things, I have lived, but this is a new level, this is a new monster and, to top it all, it is invisible."

"I spent two weeks with a poker face so that my family was not affected," he confessed, "but finally I was able to raise my head and say: 'Hey, something very good has to come out of this, be creative.' 39; And I started making music and, honestly, it was my medicine, because I really felt that I was short of breath. "

Ricky returned to the recording studio and did "Pause," his new EP, which was released on Thursday, May 28, and after overcoming his own personal battle, he vowed to establish a series of "mental health and education" programs to helping others deal with similar problems.

"I think that now more than ever is when victims need our help, because the aftershocks of this pandemic are really intense," he recently told Entertainment Tonight. "So we will provide them with mental health and education and nothing but love because they deserve it."

Ricky also recently worked with officials from his self-styled foundation to send personal protective equipment to healthcare workers on the battlefront in the United States and in his native Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.