Richmond Police Arrest Looters at Hilltop Mall; Officer hit by car suffers minor injuries – Up News Info San Francisco

RICHMOND (Up News Info SF) – A Richmond police officer sustained minor injuries after being hit by a car when police responded to the Hilltop Mall on Monday night following reports of vandalism and looting.

Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebreaker said multiple units responded to the Hilltop Mall shortly after 9 p.m. following looting reports.

Stonebreaker said there were robberies at various stores in the mall. Police appeared to be focused on the Walmart store in the mall.

Contrary to some reports, Stonebreaker said that no officer was shot Monday night, although there were minor injuries.

RPD officers currently control the scene at Hilltop Mall after vandals and looters raped the property. The misinformation was released by an unknown source regarding a shooting and a downed officer. That information is false. Our goal is to report accurate information. – Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) June 2, 2020

Police said a responding officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle during the response at the mall.

The Chopper 5 video at one point showed that cars were rushing out of the mall parking lot, as well as people fleeing stores.

Police did not offer details, but said there were multiple arrests at the mall on Monday.