Richmond man arrested for grandmother murder; Trying to eat his body – Up News Info San Francisco

RICHMOND (Up News Info SF) – A Richmond homicide investigation has taken a frightening turn: detectives believe the suspect was trying to eat the body of his dead grandmother.

Richmond Police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said it all started around 2:10 p.m. Monday with a call reporting a bleeding woman on the floor and a man standing near her at a residence in the 1200 block of Club Court.

Stunned officers found Dwayne Wallick, 37, standing over Ruby Wallick, her 90-year-old grandmother, digging her meat and trying to eat the remains.

Officers used a Taser stun gun to partially subdue Dwayne Wallick before a physical altercation was required to handcuff him. Paramedics

declared Ruby Wallick dead on the scene.

Dwayne Wallick was taken to a hospital for a physical health assessment, according to Pomeroy. He will be signed at Martinez

Detention center once you are discharged from the hospital.