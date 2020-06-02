Richard Adams Estate wins the rights to return to & # 39; Watership Down & # 39; in court – Up News Info

Watership Down Enterprises, the estate and family of author Richard Adams, won an English Supreme Court lawsuit against American producer Martin Rosen, who wrote and directed the classic 1978 animated film of Adams' beloved novel Sunken ship.

In a judgment issued on May 27, 2020, Rosen and companies controlled by him were ordered to pay the costs of the estate court and a down payment for damages totaling approximately $ 95,000 within twenty-eight days for violating copyright, enter into unauthorized license agreements and deny royalty payments. Additional damages should be evaluated at a future hearing.

The Intellectual Property Company Court (IPEC) also terminated the original contract in which moving image rights to Sunken ship They were originally awarded to Rosen in 1976.

The Superior Court heard that Rosen signed contracts worth more than $ 500,000 after wrongly claiming that he owned all the rights to Sunken ship. The court also heard that Rosen earned an additional $ 85,000 from an unauthorized license for an audiobook of the novel, and did not pay the estate for both the fees for a 2018 adaptation of the Netflix and BBC TV novel and for part of the Associated marketing royalties. .

In addition to the legal damages and costs, IPEC granted an injunction preventing Rosen and his companies from continuing to grant license rights to Sunken ship they did not possess. The Court has ordered them to further publicize their activities and destroy the offending materials under oath.

Juliet Johnson, the daughter of Richard Adams and the Managing Director of Watership Down Enterprises said: "As custodians of this most beloved novel, our family has an obligation to protect the publication and other rights to Sunken ship and to preserve the essence of our father's creation. After many years of trying to resolve matters directly with Martin Rosen, we are extremely satisfied with the High Court ruling. We can now look to the future and develop new projects that honor the powerful and relevant messages of Sunken ship about the environment, leadership and friendship. "

Filmmaker Rosen told us: “During the forty years of relationship that we have enjoyed with Richard Adams, we have always acted with honesty. I am disappointed that Mr. Adams' heirs seem to feel otherwise. "

Adams is said to have first had the story of a group of rabbits escaping from their convicted convicts as a way to entertain their daughters in the car. The author passed away in 2016.