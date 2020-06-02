RHOA's Nene Filters Critics: Let's Cheat In Peace!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes is mocking rumors of her alleged romance with her close friend, Rodney White, and asking fans to allow her and husband Gregg Leakes to "cheat in peace."

"The link is unbreakable! Everything else can be broken though? But not the link!" she captioned an Instagram post.

"Really, we've been working on something very special lately. Noooooo not our fool for marriage because we both got on the sidelines? We've been working on something that we hope to invite you to have cocktails, little snacks, soft music and an amazing atmosphere in the north side of ATL. Coming soon! Keep your eyes and ears open for dat! PS: Let us cheat in peace and take care of your business, please. Life on the run?

Before the rumors emerged, Nene had already shared that she and Gregg had an "agreement,quot;. Recent reports do not appear to have affected his union.

Do you think they have an open marriage or not?