RHOA reveals that he received tear gas while protesting in Atlanta

Bradley Lamb
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a video on her Instagram account, revealing that she and other protesters received tear gas, but the Atlanta Police Department protested the death of George Floyd.

In the video, Porsha runs away from the officers, then explains that they protested peacefully before being hit with the gas. She and others can be heard coughing and trying to catch their breath after being sprayed with the gas.

