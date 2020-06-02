RHOA reveals that he received tear gas while protesting in Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a video on her Instagram account, revealing that she and other protesters received tear gas, but the Atlanta Police Department protested the death of George Floyd.

In the video, Porsha runs away from the officers, then explains that they protested peacefully before being hit with the gas. She and others can be heard coughing and trying to catch their breath after being sprayed with the gas.

"We have the right to freedom of assembly, the right to freedom of association and the right to freedom of expression. Although today, here in Atlanta, it was taken from us," wrote the reality star in another post.

"We were thrown pepper spray bombs at a very peaceful group of us protesters! In the post just before this you can hear the peaceful music and chants just before they bombed us!" she added.