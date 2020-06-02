Retrieve Tony McDade's pride

Image: Tony McDade

On May 27, Tony McDade, a trans man and Tallahassee resident, was killed by police. official. There is no video of his death, so local and national media have deferred the police department's description: McDade was suspected of a fatal stabbing; When officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly moved to pull out a weapon and was shot. Although a Florida law allows the person who killed him to remain anonymous, passersby identify the officer as white..

Days after McDade's death, Equality Florida issued a report calling the state an "epicenter" of brutal transphobia, a situation they found It was exacerbated by the police and the local media. "Problems of misunderstanding by law enforcement and the media often cloud initial reports of trans-related violence, without respecting victims." After his death, the residents of his apartment. posted Facebook Live videoscontrasting police reports that McDade had posed a threat; a resident at the apartment complex, Clifford Williams, said police had opened fire on McDade without hesitation, contradicting the narrative that officers feared for his safety. But even on those accounts, residents still misunderstood McDade.

Trans people are denied security in their lives, but they are stripped of peace even in death, their identities are separated and questioned with more scrutiny than the events surrounding their murders. In its report of his death, the Tallahassee Democrat confused McDade and used his dead name in the service of a narration of him as an unreliable victim, speaking to residents who stated that "she wore men's clothing but identified herself as female." WFSU, a Florida public media outlet, also poorly bred McDade Citing the official police account, the media said McDade had fatally stabbed someone minutes before his death. Earlier in the day, McDade had posted a Facebook Live, claiming that he was searching for several men who had attacked him the day before in a transphobic attack. "You killed me," he said, articulating how the attack devalued his existence both psychically and physically. "I am going to kill you".

Addressing police claims that McDade was a danger to them, Tallahassee Community Action Committee member Delilah Pierre told local WCTV outlet:

"People will try to tell you that they just stabbed. People will judge you and act as if they have something to say about your actions and have no right. They have no right to say anything about Tony McDade or his actions, when you are a trans person, when you are a black person who is constantly hit by the system in every possible way. "

G / O Media may receive a commission

Along with the rapid action by Tallahassee police to turn McDade into a suspected murderer, his death is not the first time that a publication has confused a victim of violence suffered by black trans people in the United States. It is also not the first time that the murder of a trans black person has been largely ignored in the general conversation about police brutality. But in the midst of what has been described as a epidemic of violence against black trans people, the elimination of McDade's death is abhorrent, especially in the early days of Pride, when the oppression facing the LGBTQ + community is disinfected and given a rainbow glow or becomes widespread in a spectrum of violence, stripped of the foundations of the race.

June is pride month. The tactics that many members of the LGBTQ + community have employed in the past 50 years contrast with McDade's death to remove black trans people from the official history of liberation movements. Stonewall's story is still in dispute, despite overwhelming evidence that black transgender people and drag queens led the organization, the protests and subsequent riots. A rally will be held for Tony McDade and Nina Pop, a black trans woman murdered in early May in Missouri. Tuesday night at Stonewall, reinforcing the inn permanence as a place of trans solidarity and black power. Still, when trans people are killed, especially black trans people, their deaths are often compartmentalized by white queer people elsewhere, working as spectators or organizers of the Pride or nonprofit bosses or assistants of various demonstrations Trans Day of Remembrance. This community ties those killed in an LGBTQ + digestible pack victimization, removed from white supremacy, removed from the cancer of institutionalized racism and police violence.

McDade is the twelfth trans person to be killed this year alone. In 2019, the human rights campaign reclaimed that of the (at least) 26 trans and gender non-conformists killed, most were black. In 2018, the overwhelming majority of the 26 trans women killed were also black trans women. Since 2013, when the Human Rights Campaign began documenting official numbers, a report in 2019 found that 127 were people of color, which here is considered safe to assume largely for trans black people. These numbers are cited by well-meaning activists, especially whites, to show that they "hear" the cries of the trans community for protection and defense. But often, the display of statistics, even here, turns into a Trojan horse, infiltrating in the context of double racism and transphobia that kills trans people like McDade, whitewashing it with broader calls to the suffering of the LGBTQ + community. . These victims are killed due to transmission, but that transmission is reported by the white supremacy. Justice will not be found unless the community understands, and moves to address fundamentally, both contexts

This does not mean that no LGBTQ + organization or activist-led movement focuses on a coherent analysis of race and transmission. By contrast, the wider language of the community, led primarily by wealthy white gay men, especially amid "marriage equality" and debates over access to the bathroom, leans more toward generalization. Bathroom accessibility affects all Trans people, even if non-white trans people are more likely to be harassed in public. Even with the ability to marry, black and brown queer people are more likely to lack the things that marriage offers to wealthy white queer people:mainly health insurance. And when, at Pride, organizers recite lists of often faceless trans people, transphobia is a less threatening concept than admitting that racism fuels transphobia and defines organizational choices, sexual preferences, and identity politics across the board. community.

Following McDade assassination, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey wrote: “This comes immediately after disturbing events across our country that we will not ignore. My heart goes out to the friends and families of those who lost their lives today and to the entire community that has been traumatized by today's events. "The officer It has been placed on administrative leave, but that is only pending "further investigation," which according to recent history will likely result in his reinstatement. Neither the police, nor the media that first revealed the story, have retracted their Dade confusion. Mayor Dailey talked about the trauma, but what about McDade's trauma? Living in a country and within a community, where black trans people are too often discarded, raped and stripped of their basic rights.