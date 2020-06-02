Republican criticism silenced Trump's handling of protests – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Most Republicans continued on Tuesday to avoid any criticism of President Donald Trump, although a handful of Republican senators spoke out against the use of tear gas by police to remove peaceful protesters from a park near the White House so Trump could walk to a nearby church and pose. with a bible

"There is no right to riot, there is no right to destroy the property of others … but there is a fundamental, constitutional right to protest, and I am against clearing a peaceful protest by a photo shoot dealing with the Word of God. as political support, ”said Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate, said he did not think Trump's visit to the Church of St. John was helpful. Scott said it was not something he would have done.

"Obviously, if your question is, if you use tear gas to clear a path for the president to take a photo, the answer is no," Scott told Politico on Tuesday, noting that he did not personally see the incident.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said it was "painful to see peaceful protesters being teargassed as the president crossed the street to a church I think he attended only once." While Americans are upset that the historic church was burned down and ripped apart, "I thought the president seemed unsympathetic and insensitive," he said.

At a time when a president "should be trying to calm the nation," Trump did not do that, said Collins, who is running for reelection and is considered one of the Senate's most vulnerable incumbents.

Sasse, who sometimes criticized Trump but won his backing for reelection, said public officials across the country "should be dropping the temperature,quot; over the protests and violence following the death in police custody of George Floyd, a man unarmed black in Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers were fired and one was charged with murder in Floyd's death.

"Police injustice, like the evil murder of George Floyd, is disgusting and deserves a peaceful protest aimed at change," said Sasse, adding that "the riots are abominable acts of violence that injure the innocent." Both messages must be heard as Americans work to end violence and injustice, Sasse said.

The comments from the three Republican senators were among the strongest of the Republicans following Trump's demand Monday to end the heated protests and their vote to use military force to do so if necessary. Republicans have frequently silenced any criticism of Trump, and only Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah voted in favor of Trump's impeachment in February.

After Trump's harsh speech on Monday in the Rose Garden of the White House, the president walked to the nearby Church of San Juan, where he held up a Bible for photographers. Trump's actions sparked widespread condemnation from Democrats and religious leaders who said he was misusing the Bible and the church where presidents have prayed for more than 150 years.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, the second-ranking Republican senator, said, "Overall, I always think it's good for our elected leaders to spend time in church." Still, Thune said views on Trump's actions "would be in the eye of the beholder." His followers will think … that he was defending the things he believes in and what they believe in. His detractors are going to say it was a photo shoot. "

Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Trump probably "thought this would be a unifying message, but of course it was for half the country, and the other half was outraged by it." And that's where we are, unfortunately. "

Faced with Trump's threat to send the army to quell the violence, Cornyn and Thune said they hope Trump doesn't resort to that.

While Trump "possibly,quot; has the authority to use military force, "so far he has not," Cornyn said. "Hopefully, it won't. It won't be necessary. And we will try to restore some peace to our communities."

Thune said he would prefer that these things be handled by state and local authorities. You want to reduce rather than increase. "

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, declined to comment on Trump's actions, but said he was relieved that there were no deaths and few injuries in the nation's capital Monday night. . McConnell condemned the riots in his hometown of Louisville and other cities, even when he said the nation is united in horror and opposition to Floyd's death.

"The legitimate and important voices of peaceful protesters will never be heard by the sound of fire alarms, the bursting of glass windows, and ambulance sirens arriving for police officers who have been assaulted or shot at. head, "McConnell said.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he was pleased that Trump went to a "historic church in our capital city that was burned down by terrorists." It was important that the President was there and said that we will not be intimidated by terrorists. We all have the right to speak in the First Amendment, but you have no right to burn down a church. "