Reporters Reject Protest Park Police Claim Monday – Up News Info

The US Park Police USA He said Tuesday that they acted to clear protesters in Lafayette Square, near the White House, because some protesters were throwing projectiles at them, but journalists on the scene say they did not see such conduct.

The Park Police statement came in response to widespread criticism that they used flash grenades, rubber bullets, and tear gas to clear peaceful protesters. Once the area was secured, President Donald Trump walked from the White House for about a block through Lafayette Park to the Church of St. John, where he held a Bible in a photo shoot.

"As many of the protesters became more combative, continued to fire projectiles, and attempted to grab the officers' weapons, the officers employed the use of smoke canisters and peppercorns," said the Acting Chief of Park Police of United States, Gregory Monahan, in a statement. "USPP officials or other law enforcement partners did not use tear gas to seal off the area in Lafayette Park. Later, the fence was installed. ”

He said "intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found hiding places for glass bottles, baseball bats, and metal poles hidden along the street."

CNN's Alex Marquardt, who reported on the dramatic scene Monday night, said he and his team "did not see projectiles launched at the police." There are certainly no bricks or "caustic liquids".

"Our CNN team didn't see any of that," Marquardt told Anderson Cooper, adding that what they were was "a completely peaceful protest." He said that while Trump was speaking in the Rose Garden, the park police began clearing H Street, while protesters were hit by shells and began to cough and drown.

Garrett Haake of NBC News, who was also there, wrote on Twitter that "there was no object drop before the mounted park police moved in."

Jonathan Allen, a senior political analyst at NBCNews.com, was also there and wrote in an essay Tuesday that "no one was threatening the police." It was a totally peaceful protest, the kind that happens in Washington without incident, apparently every day. "

The Trump campaign has asked the media to withdraw their reports on the incident, as spokesman Tim Murtaugh said in a statement that "we now know through the US Park Police. That neither they nor anyone of their law enforcement partners used tear gas to quell increased violence. We also know that police discovered weapons caches such as glass bottles, baseball bats, and metal poles hidden nearby, which are in fact strange items to have on hand for a "peaceful" protest: All news organizations reporting the tear gas lie should immediately correct or retract their erroneous report. ”

However, even if only one pepper agent was used, the effect is similar to that of tear gas. Both are non-lethal irritants that create tearing and burning eyes. Both are used to disburse crowds, and are sometimes used interchangeably, but they have different chemical ingredients.

A Justice Department official told reporters Tuesday that Attorney General William Barr ordered the crowd cleared when he visited the scene just before 6 p.m., according to CNN.