Report: Eyota Teen, 17, Arrested for Death of 5-Year-Old Brother – Up News Info

– A 17-year-old boy from Eyota, Minnesota, is in custody and accused of killing his 5-year-old brother.

According to Up News Info affiliate KIMT, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called to the home in the 300 block of 2nd Street SW in Eyota around 4:35 p.m. Monday.

There, officers arrived to find a 5-year-old boy in an upstairs room without breathing. Despite efforts to save lives, the boy was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital.

Authorities say the preliminary cause of death is suffocation. The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

KIMT reports that investigators say the mother left her home for a while and returned to find the child who was not responding, so she called 911. Four other children were in the home at the time of the incident.

After a suspicious death investigation, the victim's brother, 17, was detained on a charge of second-degree murder.

The teenager was taken to the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center and will face an indictment Wednesday.