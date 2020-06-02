Reducing the Republican Convention is a "Necessity" – Up News Info

The Republican National Convention planned for August in Charlotte will have to be cut with "fewer people, social distancing and costumes," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper told the party.

Cooper, a Democrat, wrote in a letter to the chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, that “the people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August, so they are planning a smaller convention with fewer people. , social distancing and facial coverings are a necessity. "

McDaniel had demanded a "full convention," with some 19,000 people gathered at the city's Spectrum Center, a prospect who had already received a pushback from Cooper. In her letter, she indicated that she had spoken to her and President Donald Trump about it on Friday night, and that they wanted it to guarantee a "complete arena."

The convention is scheduled for August 25 and 27. Democrats have already delayed their convention until August 17-20 in Milwaukee due to the coronavirus crisis, and have indicated that the event is likely to be curtailed due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The RNC has not said what it plans to do about the event if they are prevented from holding the large-scale show of past cycles. The convention will be more of a crowning for Trump as a nominee, as he has gone through the primaries without serious challenges, but a smaller event will likely change the nature of television coverage.

Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to the president, told reporters Tuesday that a decision on the convention has not been made, but Trump wants to stay in Charlotte.

In a May 25 tweet, Trump demanded a response from Cooper on whether the RNC would be allowed to fully occupy the arena space. "If not, we will be forced to find, with all the jobs and economic development it brings, another site of the Republican National Convention. This is not something you want to do. "