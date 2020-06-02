Ratings for "The Baker And The Beauty" go up on Finale; ‘Titan Games’, ‘Wall’ Tops – Up News Info

ABC aired a two-part season finale to their freshman romantic drama The baker and the beauty Monday, It delivered a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 adult demographic for the first hour and 3.01 million viewers. If that is kept after adjustments due to preempts, it could mark a high series. The second half garnered 0.5 on the show and 2.62 million viewers, a rise from last week and steady with its season premiere.

NBC aired a new episode of The Titan Games (0.8, 4.18M), which appeared in last week's season premiere demo. A new episode of Wall (0.8, 4.03M) then posted their best numbers since February 2018. Both shows topped Monday night for NBC, which also saw Songland (0.6, 2.68M) check in last week's demo.

The CW highlighted a seminal rap group in Iconic: TLC (0.3, 1.05M) and served a new episode of Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 858,000), which went up a tenth in the demo.

CBS issued replays of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull, while Fox had repetitions of his 9-1-1 franchises