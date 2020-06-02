Rasheeda Frost calls Barack Obama a true leader after talking about racial bias in the criminal justice system

Rasheeda Frost has just put pressure on the former US president. The USA, Barack Obama, after he decided to speak about what has happened lately in the whole country after the murder of George Floyd. Look at his message:

"Our former president has talked about @barackobama #atrueleader #mypresident #letsgotowork," Rasheeda posted.

Someone said, "Black President and AG and they didn't get a conviction for anyone killed by a policeman that I know of."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA5ZpAcA3Ph/

A follower posted this: ‘How many were killed when he was president? What did he do about it? What policies did you implement? Police reform? Police underfunding? Oh … it's true, he did put a policy in place. The blue alert (which protects the police). "

Another follower believes that ‘Words don't mean anything when action doesn't follow. Obama was in office for 8 years, and nothing changed as far as we are concerned, blacks feel that the system is for us! How can we change when the laws we want to establish must be approved by the white man? "I will wait."

Someone else posted: "Obama please … black brothers also died on your watch … you should have effectively thought of putting this action on the line!"

Another Instagram installer said: ‘Rasheeda, large numbers of protesters are hungry and angry at the same time. Many of those protesters did not receive a stimulus check, which if they do, how far can they stretch $ 1,200.00 / 4 months? When the rent is very high, there are also food, services, medicines, hygiene products, the list goes on and on. Some people have not yet received their unemployment benefits, many people lost the hustle! Those who had a real job lost their jobs, the list goes on and on. Remember Most people live from paycheck to paycheck. A one-bedroom apartment in a low-income neighborhood can range from $ 1,500.00 to $ 2,200.00. "

Someone else wrote: "I wish people would protest and march when a black man kills another black man, which we hear every time we publish the news."

Rasheeda recently shared a message on her social media account about this terrible year.

Obviously, it also refers to the murder of George Floyd that shocked and angered the entire country.



