Rapper Tokyo Jetz admits her George Floyd prank is inexcusable in tearful apology

While many have taken to the streets to express their anger and sorrow at the tragic death of George Floyd, Tokyo Jetz It seemed to clarify the situation. The rapper mocked the death of the African-American man in a video that appeared on Monday, June 1, sparking a backlash from social media users.

It didn't take long for Tokyo to pick up on the criticism leveled at her and has now apologized for it. In a three-minute video posted on her Instagram page, the "No Hassle" spitter tearfully addressed her callous joke saying, "Nothing excuses what I've said and done, but I really want everyone to know that I'm not proud of it and sincerely apologize. "

"I am not making this video to ask for any kind of sympathy," he said, before receiving more criticism for his apologies, "because what I did was wrong as hell." She continued, "First of all, I want to apologize to the family, to the people on the front lines, to the people who really stand up for us."

"I don't want anyone to think I don't understand that I'm black as shit. Nothing else, I can never be anything else," he added. "I don't want people to think I don't understand that my son is black as hell, and at any moment, it could be me who needs someone to defend me. It could be him. It could be someone around me."

Realizing his mistake, Tokyo admitted, "I made a bad decision. I made a joke about a situation as dire as shit. I'm ashamed, not for myself, as much as for the people who respect me, my son. What I'm supposed to defend. It really wasn't a way to communicate. " While she understands that, at this point, some might not accept her apology, she still felt the need to do so because "she owes it to a lot of people … sorry … she was crazy ** wrong."

In the video in question, Tokyo was seen putting her arms around her male stylist's neck in a choke and joking saying, "I'm George Floyd your muthaf ** kin & # 39; a **". People quickly voiced their disgust at his joke, and one of them said, "I can't believe Tokyo Jetz, a black woman with a black son, even fixed her mouth to say that disgusting."

"At no time should they tease or joke around with George Floyd or Eric Garner, or any situation like this. So for Tokyo Jetz to do that right after it happened. I can never fuck with you now," wrote another unimpressed user. "Oh my, Tokyo Jetz was so out of place … we were all making little jokes and laughing at certain things, but what he said was very insensitive when he said that those wild things came out of his mouth," read a similar comment. . .

After being on social media due to the controversial video, the Grand Hustle artist removed all content from her Instagram page before posting the apology video.

Meanwhile, stylist Tokyo Stylez Alias ​​Mia Jackson has cleared things up after she was apparently mistaken for Tokyo Jetz amid controversy over the latter. The transgender hairdresser, known for her appearances in "keeping up with the Kardashians" how Kylie JennerThe personal stylist addressed the confusion in a statement saying: "In light of some comments being made about George Floyd, an African American killed by the Minnesota police force, I would first like to clear the air and say no (sic) say those things and please don't confuse me with another Tokyo. "

"My team and I take pride in our heritage and I stand in solidarity with the millions of protesters in solidarity," he added. "My heart is also with the many others oppressed by law enforcement. I would never speak out or joke about this matter because I am those same people and I am not exempt in any way. I will give my life for this fight and I hope that the person who made those damning comments take this time to reflect and join this fight as well. "