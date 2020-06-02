Quincy Jones and The Rolling Stones favor blackout on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd

WENN

To draw attention to the current issue of police brutality and demand justice for Minnesotan, the music industry falls silent as it stops the release and promotion of new music for the day.

Up News Info –

Super producer Quincy Jones and rock icons The Rolling Stones They are supporting the music industry's Blackout Tuesday protest in response to the murder of George Floyd.

Like many others, officials across the industry have been horrified by the way the unarmed African-American man was treated before his death on May 25, when Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck to arrest him, even though Floyd repeated it repeatedly. pleading for help as he struggled to breathe.

To draw attention to the current problem of police brutality and demand justice for Floyd, members of the music world have voiced their support for a grassroots campaign to take a stand on Tuesday (June 2) in silence, instead to use the time to reflect on the urgent need for change.

Label bosses like Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group have also vowed to halt the release and promotion of new music for the day, and now several big names have also announced that they will use the time to go offline and take action. in their own communities.

Expressing his support for the cause, Quincy used the campaign hashtag "#THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED" and wrote on Twitter: "It is difficult to know what to say because I have been dealing with racism all my life. That being said, it is straightening its ugly head" now and Jeez, it's time to deal with it once and for all. My team and I defend justice. Convos (sic) will be held and measures will be taken. "

<br />

A message posted on the official website of The Rolling Stones read: "Mick (Jagger), Keith (Richards), Charlie (Watts) and Ronnie (Wood) are with all those who oppose racism, violence or intolerance. # Theshowmustbepaused #blacklivesmatter ".

<br />

Veteran singer Peter Gabriel He tweeted: "Along with the civilized world, I was horrified by the racist murder of George Floyd. This type of brutality must be directly confronted, and justice is clearly seen when and where it occurs."

He also highlighted the ongoing work of his non-profit human rights organization, Witness, in "monitoring police violence," adding: "I hope that these protests not only lead to addressing the problems at the root of this, they also encourage a global look at how each country is dealing with racism and religious persecution within its own borders. "

"Politicians are trying to win support by pushing nationalism and racism for their own benefit. If we don't like the way things are going, we have to speak up and act. The world can only be what we choose to do it."

<br />

Other support tweets came from other musicians. Billy Bragg, Massive Attack and The charlatans Leader Tim Burgess, who scrapped plans for her regular virtual listening party in recognition of the movement.

Also, country singer Lindsay Ell and stars of jam band Phish They have withdrawn their weekly online events scheduled for Tuesday.