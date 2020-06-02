Protesters, police remain in peace during the demonstration in front of the mayor's house in Hancock Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A large crowd gathered outside Mayor Eric Garcetti's home Tuesday to protest the deadly May 25 arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The demonstration, which remained completely peaceful, was one of three in Los Angeles County that drew hundreds on Tuesday, marking the seventh day of unrest for the county.

Speakers stood in front of the crowd, shared stories, and discussed the Black Lives Matter movement. Sometimes they sang various phrases, including "strip the police."

People began meeting with signs outside the Hancock Park mayor's residence on Tuesday afternoon, and were met with a large police presence.

While some of the other protests last week got tense, this one didn't.

Even at 6 p.m. The curfew across the county rolled, some of the crowd remained. LAPD Commander Cory Palka said officers would not use a show of force to clear the area.

"The group has been exceptional, cooperative," he said. "They have shown what they needed. Now, there are some who are clearly potentially instigators left, but we are not going to have a showdown here. We are going to be peaceful, and we are going to show compassion here."

In the early afternoon, Palka was seen talking to the organizers of the meeting in front of Garcetti's house.

"We just had a dialogue," he said of the conversation. "I hope that we have reached some kind of mutual understanding (and) that we can continue to move forward."

Palka, who knelt with protesters in Hollywood on Monday and again with protesters in Hancock Park on Tuesday, condemned the death of George Floyd and said he understood the message from the protesters.

"It was a terrible, terrible tragedy and injustice in this country, and it is unacceptable," he said. "We need to fix those injustices."