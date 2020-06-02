Protester speaks after confronting Taggers at Los Angeles rally – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A protester demonstrating against police brutality after the death of George Floyd on Sunday by Minneapolis police faced attackers trying to destroy a Starbucks at the Farmers Market.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

In the video posted on social media, activist Courtney Nichole can be heard yelling at two black-clad women to stop tearing up businesses, saying the protest was peaceful and her actions were not helping the movement.

"Your tagging is Black Lives Matter, like, I appreciate your care, but I don't appreciate your action on my behalf," Nichole said. "And that's not what you do. You don't do that on behalf of someone else. Don't disfigure something on behalf of someone else.

"We have to heal, communicate, speak and grow, hopefully, and that is going to divide the agenda right now."