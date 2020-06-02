Possible tropical storm formation in the gulf; Could hit Texas later this week, early next week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS () – Up News Info 11 meteorologists are watching the development of storms near Campeche in the southern areas of the Gulf of Mexico this week, as the remnants of what was once the Pacific tropical storm Amanda have a 90% chance of strengthen again in a tropical storm as the system moves north.

June 1 is the official start of the hurricane season and this year the tropics have already been active with two named storms.

The system is expected to move west in the short term. But as the week progresses, there is the possibility of a move north. "It is expected to move over those warm Gulf waters and further north, possibly impacting the Texas coast once we get to this weekend and early next week," said Up News Info 11 meteorologist Anne Elise Parks.

The disturbance is forecast to move northwestward over the southeastern portion of Campeche Bay later Monday or Monday night, where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to development, and it is likely to form a New tropical depression within the next day or so according to the National Hurricane Center.

Up News Info 11 meteorologist Scott Padgett says a lot can change from time to time, but the situation certainly needs to be watched carefully.

According to the Associated Press, Amanda drenched parts of Central America, and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people died in the floods.

Amanda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 km / h) when she reached land on Sunday, although it soon dissipated when she crossed Guatemala.