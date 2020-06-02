Porsha Williams shares pictures and images from the Atlanta protests – She was there with Dennis McKinley – Fans are going crazy!

Porsha Williams shared videos and images of the Atlanta protests she attended with Dennis McKinley. Check out a video he shared below:

A follower said, "Where are you now, Keisha Bottoms, throwing gas at peaceful protesters and it's not even a curfew!", And someone else said, "Girl, get out the front, you've done your part!"

More people were scared when they saw Porsha there and told her and Dennis to go home because they have a daughter who needs her parents.

One commenter said, "Porsha, thanks for fighting!", And someone to whom he wrote, "Porsha, please be careful … praying for yourself and your husband in the name of Jesus!"

Someone else said: & # 39; Stay safe, you are doing a great service, it is in your DNA 🧬 At least you are out there, unlike the others! & # 39; & # 39; It's not worth your life, think of your daughter!

A commenter wrote: ‘Porsha shared a photo of herself and Dennis which she titled in the following words:‘ We have the right to freedom of assembly, the right to freedom of association, and the right to freedom of expression. Although today here in Atlanta they took it away from us. A very peaceful group of protesters were thrown with pepper spray bombs! In the post just before this one, you can hear the peaceful music and chants just before they bombed us! SMH – What a shame trying to silence people once again. Blood # Bloodline "Enough is enough!" #Frontlines #Legacy #BlackLivesMatter #VoteVoteVote # Fight4ABetterFuture ".

An Instagram installer said to Porsha: ‘Proud of you, Porsha !! Stay firm and believing! You're doing a great job! my sister! , while a fan was happy that he was fine: "I'm glad you're safe, Porsha! I wanted to make sure you got home well. "

Ad

Just the other day, Porsha shared a video with Sheriff Chris Swanson for taking off his armor to join the good fight.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0