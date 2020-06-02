Police start shooting even when protests are peaceful

On May 28, President Donald Trump invoked Former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, The famous advocate of racist and police violence, when he tweeted, "Any difficulties and we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting will begin." The phrase change has always been a convenient lie for those seeking power through force. Actually, the shooting starts first, and the chaos continues.

The news footage has evaded human bodies damaged during peaceful protests, most interested in to damage made to Target stores. But injuries to protesters, and rarely to protesters who crush and take over pandemonium created by rubber bullets and tear gas, are often serious. The past week has been filled with violent police efforts to control the entire country by police charge patrol cars in unarmed crowds in New York City and Boston to the police Shooting Rubber bullets and tear gas in peaceful crowds in Washington D.C. so Donald Trump can get a photo shoot with a Bible in front of a church. And because the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade have mobilized almost a week of marches and protests, they have also demonstrated the damage that a "non-lethal" rubber bullet can cause.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax area of ​​Los Angeles before walking in a group down West 3rd, a generally quiet street lined with sidewalk cafes. Protesters chanted "Whose Streets Are Our Streets" and "Black Lives Matter", and the cars stopped in the middle of the street sounding in solidarity with the passing protesters. Outside the Original Farmer's Market, which houses more shops and a large tourist restaurant on West 3rd and Fairfax, the crowd froze, still singing as onlookers ate expensive sandwiches in the cafeteria courtyard, a holdover from newly covid-19 restrictions. relaxed.

Two blocks west of the singing crowd, out of sight of the curious brunch eaters, the police in full riot gear had lined up at various different points along the street, armed with rifles and "rubber bullets "Neon green in color tied to their chests, trapping protesters between their lines.

"What do we do?" A young black woman standing next to me on the sidewalk on 3rd Street and Edinburgh asked one of the officers.

"Just stay behind," he yelled, seconds before another officer came and spoke in his ear. Minutes later, officers sent a round of rubber bullets to the crowd, which spilled screaming at the entrances of buildings and residential courtyards that line the side streets. In the hall where I hid, a The young black man standing next to me said he had been hit in the leg but that he was fine. Across the street, another black man was not so lucky. He lay down on the grass as people knelt over him. I will never know what happened to him because when the crowd returned to the street, singing "Hands Up". Don't shoot, "the LAPD fired a second round of rubber bullets. Everyone in my line of sight scattered.