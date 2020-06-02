Police start shooting even when protests are peaceful

On May 28, President Donald Trump invoked Former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, The famous advocate of racist and police violence, when he tweeted, "Any difficulties and we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting will begin." The phrase change has always been a convenient lie for those seeking power through force. Actually, the shooting starts first, and the chaos continues.

The news footage has evaded human bodies damaged during peaceful protests, most interested in to damage made to Target stores. But injuries to protesters, and rarely to protesters who crush and take over pandemonium created by rubber bullets and tear gas, are often serious. The past week has been filled with violent police efforts to control the entire country by police charge patrol cars in unarmed crowds in New York City and Boston to the police Shooting Rubber bullets and tear gas in peaceful crowds in Washington D.C. so Donald Trump can get a photo shoot with a Bible in front of a church. And because the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade have mobilized almost a week of marches and protests, they have also demonstrated the damage that a "non-lethal" rubber bullet can cause.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax area of ​​Los Angeles before walking in a group down West 3rd, a generally quiet street lined with sidewalk cafes. Protesters chanted "Whose Streets Are Our Streets" and "Black Lives Matter", and the cars stopped in the middle of the street sounding in solidarity with the passing protesters. Outside the Original Farmer's Market, which houses more shops and a large tourist restaurant on West 3rd and Fairfax, the crowd froze, still singing as onlookers ate expensive sandwiches in the cafeteria courtyard, a holdover from newly covid-19 restrictions. relaxed.

Two blocks west of the singing crowd, out of sight of the curious brunch eaters, the police in full riot gear had lined up at various different points along the street, armed with rifles and "rubber bullets "Neon green in color tied to their chests, trapping protesters between their lines.

"What do we do?" A young black woman standing next to me on the sidewalk on 3rd Street and Edinburgh asked one of the officers.

"Just stay behind," he yelled, seconds before another officer came and spoke in his ear. Minutes later, officers sent a round of rubber bullets to the crowd, which spilled screaming at the entrances of buildings and residential courtyards that line the side streets. In the hall where I hid, a The young black man standing next to me said he had been hit in the leg but that he was fine. Across the street, another black man was not so lucky. He lay down on the grass as people knelt over him. I will never know what happened to him because when the crowd returned to the street, singing "Hands Up". Don't shoot, "the LAPD fired a second round of rubber bullets. Everyone in my line of sight scattered.

Police officers in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles moments before they opened fire "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80 , q_80, w_80 / yf1bdl4ioomfzxqmg513.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/yf1bdl4ioomfzxqmg513.jpg 320w, https: //i.kin -img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/yf1bdl4ioomfzxqmg513.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_800 / yf1bdl4ioomfzxqmg513.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/yf1bdl4ioomfzxmgmgwq5q "auto" data-chomp-id = "yf1bdl4ioomfzxqmg513" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Police officers in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles moments before they opened fire" data-anim-src = "http : //Up News Info.com/ "/></div></div><p></span><figcaption class=Police officers in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles just before they opened fire
Photo: Emily Alford

The arguments for these attacks always have to do with control. In the eyes of the authorities, the crowds, just for being a great mass of human bodies, require disputes, even if, like Saturday in Los Angeles, those bodies are doing nothing wrong. Donald Trump did not say that only those crowds that present dangers will be redirected; He said that "any difficulty" requires control. And the "non-lethal" resources officers use to control crowds are actually pretty fucking lethal, especially when used at the sole discretion of the deadly police force the crowds are protesting.

In December 2017, a team of EE researchers. USA He compiled data from 26 studies on the damage caused by "non-lethal" rubberized metal bullets that are often used for crowd control and found that they often cause permanent disabilities and even death, according to The Guardian:

In total, the studies covered 1,984 people who had been wounded by projectiles, including rubber or plastic bullets, hollow nose polyurethane bullets known as AEP, as well as bullets made of metal and rubber, cloth or plastic. In total, 15% of the injured were permanently disabled, most commonly due to vision loss, while 51 individuals (3%) died. Most of the injuries they survived were classified as serious. "

Because non-lethal forms of crowd control are often permanently harmful and sometimes deadly, the United Nations has issued guidelines on their use, demanding both necessity and proportionality. The United States, however, does not use such guidelines, but operates under the "principle of sanity and the doctrine of qualified immunity " by the Washington Post.

Those principles of reasonableness often go far beyond the idea of ​​perceived threat. On May 30, photojournalist Linda Tirado said she was permanently blinded in one eye after police shot her with a rubber bullet while documenting a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A reporter and her team in Louisville, Kentucky say the police attacked them as adversaries. These are just two stories by journalists who appear to be under attack, including the arrest of a CNN reporter on the air. Controlling the press with rubber bullets and the threat of arrest, in recent days, has become a routine part of crowd control in protests across the country, suggesting that documenting police violence is now perceived as a threat from the police.

On Monday President Trump bent down in his narrative of control, demanding the deployment of the National Guard in cities where there are protests, threatening to deploy the US military. USA against the country's own citizens if the crowds are not made to disperse. And while Trump does not have the authority to declare war on American citizens, his rhetoric of control at all costs is one shared by men in power across the country. Monday night, after a long weekend of protests, along with vandalism and robberies, LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore said that George Floyd's death was "in the hands (of the protesters) as much as in those officers."

But of the 700 arrests officers made in the protests, only 70 were for looting or vandalism, meaning many were likely punished for yelling "Say their names," peacefully and unarmed. Moore's statement implies that failing to relinquish bodily control to police officers amounts to giving the police reasons to compel deadly force as punishment for perceived noncompliance.

Until the police procedure focuses on protecting life above all else, the shooting will prevail, sending more bodies to the streets and demanding that the violence end. In his apology for saying that those protesting the death of George Floyd were in some way complicit in his death, Chief Moore added: "We strive to support and ensure that people's voices are heard … that we do not they can be heard due to violence. " But it was on the third day and in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon, and the only violence I heard was the sound of rubber bullets hitting a crowd of people with their hands up.

For a list of resources and where to donate, go here.

