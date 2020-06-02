Polestar: Geely's Polestar plans expansion of China showroom to compete with Tesla: Sources – Latest news

Polestar, China's premium Geely-owned (GEELY.UL) electric vehicle maker, plans a major expansion of its showroom network on the mainland, sources said, as it prepares for the delivery of cars to compete with the Tesla Inc. Model 3

Showroom strength is becoming a major differentiator for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in the world's largest auto and electric vehicle market as they align new model launches.

Polestar, which plans to deliver Polestar 2 electric sedans in China starting in July, currently has a showroom in the capital Beijing. It plans to have 20 showrooms, and most of them will open in the third quarter of this year.

Unlike auto sales through dealerships trusted by most traditional automakers, Polestar will sell directly to customers, a strategy also pursued by other electric vehicle manufacturers, including Tesla, Nio Inc and Xpeng Motors. , backed by Alibaba.

Direct sales to customers can help automakers better manage a car's retail price and its production and inventory. However, it also increases costs if automakers need to invest in self-owned showrooms like Tesla.

Polestar, however, will partner with investors to build and operate the showrooms while still managing car sales and delivery, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity since the plan is not public.



A Polestar representative declined to comment.

The Gothenburg, Sweden-based automaker started producing Polestar 2 sedans earlier this year in China and will also export them to Europe and the United States.

It will first open showrooms in Shanghai and then expand to the Ningbo coast, north of Tianjin, and south of Guangzhou. The exhibition halls will be mainly in shopping malls.

In China, Tesla has more than 50 showrooms. Nio currently operates around 110 showrooms, with some of the properties owned by partners. Xpeng plans to have more than 200 points of sale by the end of the year, of about 150 now, many of them owned by partners.