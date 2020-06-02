Pink applauds in response to the hateful comments after the singer makes clear her support for the "Black Lives Matter,quot; movement.

Pink has been showing a lot of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on her platform, but it seems that some people were not very happy about that. That being said, after receiving several hate messages regarding this, the singer responded quickly!

It all started when Pink republished the powerful message that Billie Eilish had previously shared.

The young artist addressed the mindless murder of George Floyd and explained why saying "All Lives Matter,quot; is hurtful and wrong.

And yet, although he received much praise for his wise statement, there were still people who disagreed with Billie and others who were just as angry when Pink shared his words.

One user argued: Get Totally where you come from. HOWEVER, as a person with the brain of a lawyer, I have to say … when you select a race and say "that,quot; race matters. You're saying that other races don't matter that much. It is inferred automatically. I think it makes this situation unfair by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This can happen to ANY ONE OF US! That is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL problem. It's not about race. "

Seeing this, Pink couldn't help but call them, saying: ‘You are the epitome of white privilege. And the saddest part is that you don't even listen to yourself and probably never will. "

Another commentator simply called the singer "stupid,quot; and Pink covered them with the "insightful and helpful comment."

On Twitter, Pink reached out to people who decided to stop following her for supporting the movement.

‘It's crazy to me how many people think I will be upset by the racists who follow me. You really don't even need to announce your departure. You have my blessing. Come on. Go now. At the push of a button quickly, you don't have to look in the mirror or face who you really are, "he tweeted.



